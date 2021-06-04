Bernard Joel Meno Muna, the defendant in a crowbar attack at a Merizo residence, will be the first person placed under electronic monitoring while on probation in the local court system.

The electronic monitoring program, which the Judiciary of Guam launched nearly two years ago, has only been approved for defendants in the pretrial phase of their case.

Muna, 35, was scheduled to plead guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday to two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

However, Judge Maria Cenzon made some changes to the conditions of his plea deal and gave the parties more time to review it.

The agreement calls for a five-year prison sentence but only six months will be served behind bars. It was said in court that Muna would immediately be released and placed on probation.

Muna would also be ordered to have no contact and stay away from the victims, the agreement states.

On Thursday, one victim testified that she remains in fear of Muna.

"Your honor, I just want to let you know this is very scary," the victim said, as she questioned why the original agreement would not include Muna wearing an "ankle monitor."

"I just wanted to let the judge know I'm scared."

"If there was a stay-away order in the probation period without the electronic monitoring where he would stay 1,000 feet away from you, would that make you feel safer?" said Judge Cenzon.

"No," the victim said, as she recalled two other incidents where she said the defendant barged into her residence with a knife.

"To me, it's not going to stop, and I just don't know how to express how scared I am of him," she said. "I don't think I will be able to defend myself if he comes to my house again. I don't think he cares about the rules. It's not going to stop him."

Assistant Attorney General Renaida San Nicolas told the court that the terms in the agreement serve as a deterrent, adding that if Muna violates the stay-away order, he may have to serve the full five-year sentence.

"That is a significant hammer above my client's head to make sure he complies," said defense attorney Zachary Taimanglo. "We agreed to a stay-away and that he shouldn't be making any contact with the victims. We agreed to restitution to make the victims feel whole again. ... We think it's a fair resolution to both parties."

Cenzon said she would require that Muna be placed under electronic monitoring for up to six months after the court accepts the plea agreement and he begins serving his probation.

"It'll be a test of the system," Cenzon said.

Muna is scheduled to appear back in court on June 7.

Attack in Merizo

According to court documents, officers responded to a Merizo home in December 2020 after the windows and windshield of two cars had been damaged.

A neighbor told police that Muna was recently released from prison and came to her home demanding to use one of the cars, but she refused, documents state.

Officers were called back later that day after Muna became upset and attacked the victim with a crowbar, documents state.