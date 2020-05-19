Day one back in service for the Department of Revenue and Taxation brought a rush of people who have waited weeks to update their vehicle registration, among other services.

“I tried to beat the line, but there was already a lot who were in line,” Dededo resident Gene Pangelinan said Monday morning. “It’s a little slow. It is the first day to open up, so we just had to wait and be given proper guidance.”

Fred Mendiola also drove up early, coming from Windward Hills, to get his vehicle registration renewed. It expired in April.

"It was chaos in the beginning of the day before it started to be organized. Everybody was confused out there," he said.

Mendiola said he's hopeful the process will begin to smooth out in the days ahead.

“After the first day, maybe it will be a lot better,” he said. "Just be patient."

Retired U.S. Navy veteran Jonathan Azarcun said he showed up around 6:45 a.m.

“This is the first day. It’s not so organized yet,” Azarcun said. “There was nobody controlling as there was already people at 6 in the morning trying to come here early. I have been standing for two hours.”

Azarcun had to get his vehicle registration renewed and file his tax return.

“After three hours ... I made it and I am done, but it was frustrating," he said. "It was really disappointing because they should have better plans. ... There’s a lot of people in uniform that doesn’t even know what they were doing. They were misinformed and not oriented. But it is the first day, so I’m just lucky I am done.”

Temperature check

Rev & Tax announced on Sunday that limited services would begin on May 18.

“We have separated our lines so that we can help with the flow,” said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. “We have canopies here and we are grateful to the mayors who loaned it to us as well as (the Guam Police Department) and the Guam National Guard on site.”

The main office in Barrigada has sectioned off its facility for those needing services such as income tax filings, passports, vehicle registration, business privilege tax filings and collections.

Rev & Tax employees were at the front door of the facility checking residents' temperatures. Employees and National Guard personnel were trying to keep customers at least 6 feet apart as they waited in line.

“The coronavirus situation is not over. We are still in (Pandemic Condition of Readiness) 2. I want to remind people that they can stay home and still do certain things like online registration for your vehicles, make an appointment for your driver’s license or make payments online for real property taxes and income taxes,” Mansapit-Shimizu said. “We recognize there are limitations because even in PCOR 2, we are not supposed to operate at more than 50%. As you know, we have a lot of services here, so it makes it challenging.”

The GPD officers and Guardsmen were managing traffic flow in the parking lot and on Route 16, closing the outer northbound lane of the main thoroughfare to accommodate the traffic in and out of DRT.

Services

Rev & Tax is also allowing residents more time to renew their licenses, vehicle registrations and more in an effort to prevent an immediate rush of people from showing up to DRT all at once.

Driver’s license services are only being conducted at the satellite office at the Agana Shopping Center. Most of the services are by appointment only.

DRT’s main office in Barrigada will be open Monday to Friday (excluding GovGuam holidays):

• 8 to 9:30 a.m. – Services for individuals with disabilities, manåmko’ (senior citizens) and military veterans only (some services are appointment only)

• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Services for the general public (some services are appointment only)

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Questions can also be submitted at the “Contact Us” section of https://guamtax.com or via email to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. For general questions regarding Guam’s economic impact payment program, email guameip@revtax.guam.gov.