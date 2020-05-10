Crozier reports to 'temporary' Navy job in San Diego

The former captain of the Navy aircraft carrier who was fired after calling media attention to the ship’s growing number of COVID-19 cases has reported to his new job.

“Capt. (Brett) Crozier has departed Guam and reported to a temporary assignment at commander, Naval Air Force, Pacific Fleet in Coronado, California,” Cmdr. Ronald Flanders, spokesman for Naval Air Forces in San Diego, told The Guam Daily Post.

Crozier arrived in San Diego on Monday. He is expected to work as a special assistant to the Naval Air Forces chief of staff, reports note. There has been speculation that this assignment may be an interlude to getting back to his old job, but the Navy hasn't announced any decision.

Shortly after he was terminated, Crozier tested positive for COVID-19, which meant he had to quarantine on island. While he was still here, one of his former shipmates, who had been admitted to Naval Hospital Guam after testing positive for the virus, died.

While there have been reports of new cases of the novel coronavirus among sailors, Lt. Cmdr. Julie Holland, USS Theodore Roosevelt public affairs officer, said the Navy isn’t providing specific COVID-19 numbers unless there’s a significant change.

“I can tell you that the ship peaked with the latest COVID-19 positive numbers provided by the U.S. Navy, and every day we continue to see more and more sailors recover,” she stated. “TR also does not have any sailors in the ICU.”

Crozier was fired on April 2 by the former acting Navy secretary. Thomas Modly resigned from his position shortly after visiting the sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Guam and making negative comments about the Navy captain.

Many on the carrier, and throughout the nation, regard Crozier as a hero for helping ensure the estimated 5,000 sailors on board the carrier received the proper testing, and those who were sick received the necessary care. While the ship has been on Guam, it's been sanitized, Navy officials have said, to ensure it's safe for sailors.

New acting Navy Secretary James McPherson has not decided on Crozier's reinstatement, saying there were still questions that needed to be answered.

While Navy officials have said the carrier is preparing to depart Guam, they’ve not confirmed a departure date due to operational security concerns.

“As we prepare to return the ship to sea, our way forward is conditioned-based and is dependent on the recovery of the crew,” Holland stated. “We want to ensure that when we return to sea, we do so in a manner that ensures the ship remains clean and the crew remains healthy.”