Crucial bills for GDOE seniors not on senators' April agenda

While graduation season is fast approaching, two key measures that would waive certain school year requirements were not placed on the Legislature's April session agenda Friday morning.

Bill 286-36 would waive the 180 instructional days required for school years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, while Bill 287-36 would waive the service-learning requirement for high school students in school year 2021-2022.

Both measures were heard publicly this week.

The Guam Department of Education requested the waivers. The department is seeking reprieve for previously missed days and any future days missed during the remainder of the school year.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging to connect students with service-learning opportunities in the community.

As Guam law otherwise requires 75 hours of service learning to graduate, high school seniors would not be able to graduate on time and would miss required deadlines for college admission without the service-learning waiver, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is counting on senators to approve the measures before the end of the school year, which is near the end of May.

Fernandez added he hopes "everyone is clear on the requirements for service learning and the challenge we faced these past two years in meeting the 180-day mandate."

Sen. Telena Nelson, the legislative chair on education, attempted to place both measures on the session agenda. Objections were raised and neither bill gained enough votes to be placed on the agenda Friday morning. It's unclear how she will proceed with the bills.

At an earlier point in the session, Sen. Joanne Brown raised a question on whether committee reports for the bills were published in time to meet public notice requirements.

Bill 267-36, a measure related to establishing a process to resolve ratepayer disputes, introduced by Sen. Sabina Perez, also failed to place on the agenda.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, head of the Committee on Rules, stated the bills were among potential items to be placed on the agenda and that committee reports had been submitted, reviewed and uploaded for 24 hours.

After the votes on Bills 286 and 287, but before the vote on Bill 267, Barnes provided another point of information, stating that the bills have met timelines and that's why they were noted as potential agenda items.

Committee reports for Bill 286 and 287 were filed on April 21, but the report for Bill 267 was filed on April 18.

Friday should have been the fifth day for the initial public notice period on Bill 267, according to Perez, but her motion to place it on the agenda failed regardless.

Override

While lawmakers spent a good portion of Friday morning debating whether to place certain bills on the agenda, they did agree to place vetoed Bill 239-36 on the voting file for a potential override.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Telo Taitague, would require independent adoption agencies to obtain endorsements from Public Health before they are issued business licenses. It was one of three measures vetoed by the governor last week.

The governor said Bill 239 does not impose any requirement that isn't already in Guam law.

"If we were to follow the governor's logic that Bill 239 does not impose any requirement on a prospective adoption agency that does not already exists in Guam law, I ask my colleagues what existing requirements, interim or otherwise, is in place which allowed for Guam's first and only adoption agency to secure a business license and operate legally?" Taitague said Friday, adding that the measure does not duplicate provisions in existing law but strengthens local law by "adding a layer of protection" against those who could harm children.

The Legislature is set to meet again Monday to discuss Bill 246-36, an act to approve the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Plan. Lawmakers plan to move into the Committee of the Whole on Monday.