Crunch time to house thousands more military buildup workers

After a year's delay in government review and approval, construction of housing facilities for an initial 1,500 skilled laborers for military buildup projects could start as early as April.

Military construction projects on Guam could require 4,000 to 6,000 skilled workers by 2023, contractors said.

More housing facilities are expected to be built to accommodate thousands more foreign skilled workers under the federal government's H-2B visa program.

There are only about 1,600 H-2B workers on Guam right now, so an additional 2,000 to 4,000 workers will require housing facilities.

But after about a year without government regulatory agency meetings to review construction companies' land use applications, it's now crunch time for firms that anticipate more H-2B workers on island.

Meanwhile, Guam could also see a small number of skilled workers from Australia, New Zealand and Korea for military projects.

Guam's main source of H-2B workers remains the Philippines. Two workers from Mexico arrived in April 2020.

4 villages

For temporary workers' accommodation needs, at least four companies announced in recent days that they will build housing facilities in Barrigada, Maite, Tamuning or Dededo.

Guam is now seeing a rush to begin temporary housing construction projects, immediately after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on March 2 signed Public Law 36-2.

That law fast-tracks the conditional land use application for these types of facilities during any pandemic condition of readiness.

For about a year, construction companies weren't able to move forward with their applications because the Guam Land Use Commission, among others, wasn't able to meet because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In Harmon, for example, Black Construction Corp. will be building temporary workforce housing facilities for 672 occupants.

It will be building another facility for 350 occupants.

"Right now the military has shown some projections of about 4,000 H-2s in 2023. So in the next several months, this island needs another 3,000 or so workers. That's what it comes down to. We're trying to be a little more proactive, being ready to have housing available for workers," Mark Mamczarz, vice president of finance, secretary and treasurer of Black Construction, said on Friday.

Mamczarz said the pandemic held up Black's government application for the construction of workers' housing for a year.

Black Construction was awarded a $178 million contract to build housing on Andersen Air Force Base. As more contracts or projects come up, so does the need for more workers.

"This is all in anticipation of the upcoming projects," Mamczarz said of the temporary workforce housing construction.

Another firm, Nan Inc., will convert an existing warehouse in Tiyan to operate a temporary workforce housing facility for 430 occupants.

Military contract awards

Nan Inc. was awarded a $204 million contract and another $103 million contract to build living quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, as well as a $15 million contract to build an ordnance operations facility on Andersen.

IAN Corp., meanwhile, announced that it's building temporary workforce housing facilities in Barrigada for 135 occupants.

That's way more than the number of H-2B workers that IAN Corp. has right now on Guam, but it's also taking a proactive step in anticipation of more workers needed with the military buildup and related projects, according to IAN Corp. Executive Officer Karen Storts.

Storts said the company's current H-2B workers are housed either in apartments or in another company's barracks.

Guam is in the midst of a significant buildup to accommodate the transfer of U.S. Marines from Okinawa, Japan.

To support the Department of Defense construction projects, Guam has relied in significant part on foreign workers to satisfy the island's construction labor needs while also working on building a local skilled workforce, the governor said in signing Public Law 36-2.

3,200 H-2B workers by October

Right now, there are 1,618 H-2B workers on Guam that already have accommodations, according to Greg Massey, administrator of the Guam Department of Labor Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division.

Of this number, 1,616 are from the Philippines, and two are from Mexico.

The number of H-2B workers on Guam is projected to increase to about 3,200 by October, Massey said.

He said GDOL also approved the labor certifications for a small number of workers from Australia, New Zealand and Korea.

"For 2022, we estimate that the H-2B population may be about 4,000 workers, barring any unforeseen developments with the pandemic and U.S. immigration policies," Massey said.

It is probable, he said, that the new workers will be housed in the facilities up for construction.

"But if developers make pricing for these accommodations competitive, existing workers may move if employers can realize cost savings," Massey said.

What will be built where

Among the construction companies that have so far made announcements, as required by Public Law 36-2 are: