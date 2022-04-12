'Crushing impact on persons living paycheck to paycheck': Lawsuit questions Bank of Guam's insufficient fund fees

A Guam resident has filed a demand for a jury trial, objecting to the Bank of Guam’s “routine practice of assessing more than one insufficient funds fee on the same transaction.”

The fee, also called an NSF charge, is at the heart of Eusebio Bonifacio Jr.’s complaint, which was filed on April 8 as a class action for those “similarly situated” with him.

“Bank of Guam's customers have been injured by the Bank's improper practices to the tune of millions of dollars bilked from their accounts in violation Bank of Guam's clear contractual commitments,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff, on behalf of himself and a class of similarly situated consumers, seeks to end Bank of Guam's abusive and predatory practices and force it to refund all of these improper charges.”

Bonifacio is represented by local attorneys Joshua Walsh and Joseph Razaano, and Brandee Faria, who is based in Hawaii.

The Guam Daily Post sought a comment from bank officials Monday, but has yet to receive a response as of 6 p.m.

The attorneys, through the filing, admit, that while there is “nothing unlawful about assessing NSF Fees on accounts when such fees are assessed in compliance with contractual terms,” the financial service industry is increasingly moving away from charging them, because they cause “a crushing impact on persons living paycheck to paycheck.”

The Bank of Guam has implemented a “single” $25 NSF fee when a transaction is returned for insufficient funds or paid despite an account holder having insufficient funds. The business, however, has breached its policy by charging more than one NSF on the same transaction, which goes against what “reasonable consumers understand- that the same transaction can only incur a single NSF Fee,” according to the lawyers.

“Bank of Guam's abusive practices are not standard within the financial services industry. Indeed, major banks like Wells Fargo - one of the largest consumer banks in the country - charge one NSF Fee per item, even if that item is resubmitted for payment multiple times. And while some other banks engage in the same practices as Bank of Guam, their members agree to terms authorizing the fee practice,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on July 20 and 26, 2021, Bonifacio was charged $25 in overdraft fees on transactions that were resubmitted for payment without his request to reprocess transactions.

“Even if Bank of Guam reprocesses an instruction for payment, it is still the same item. The Bank's reprocessing is simply another attempt to effectuate an accountholder's original order or instruction,” Bonifacio’s lawyers argue. “As alleged herein, Plaintiff took only a single action to make a single payment; he, therefore, created only one transaction and may be charged only a single fee.”

Customers “reasonably” understand, based on the account documents provided by the bank, that attempts to reprocess returned checks or rejected payments are meant to complete an original order, and as such, will not trigger more NSF fees, according to the lawsuit.

“Banks like Bank of Guam that employ this abusive multiple fee practice know how to plainly and clearly disclose it. Indeed, other banks and credit unions that engage in this abusive practice require their account holders to expressly authorize it – something Bank of Guam never did,” the complaint states.

The suit says First Hawaiian Bank, another financial institution that serves local customers, currently discloses its policy to assess multiple overdraft fees in its online banking agreement.

“Here - in the adhesion agreements Bank of Guam foisted on plaintiff and its other customers - Bank of Guam has provided itself numerous discretionary powers affecting customers' bank accounts. But instead of exercising that discretion in good faith and consistent with consumers' reasonable expectations, the bank abuses that discretion to take money out of consumers' accounts without their permission and contrary to their reasonable expectations that they will not be charged multiple fees for the same transaction,” the complaint states.