Madison Junae Cruz, from Tamuning, won the title of National Miss Curvy 2020 at the National Miss Curvy pageant in Reno, Nevada, on Nov. 7.

Cruz is the daughter of Kinney and Russchel Blas and Tanna and Ray Terlaje. She is managed by Kevin and Jenei Aguon of Pitbull Empire. Jenei Aguon is the Guam director for the National Miss Curvy Guam pageant.