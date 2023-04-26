Cruz details upcoming audit of public schools

A little more than a thousand unused laptops found at the Guam Department of Education will be the subject of an upcoming audit.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay on Tuesday, where he gave those in attendance a detailed summary of how the Office of Public Accountability goes about its work.

Cruz, who has been the public auditor since 2018, explained his office receives information in ways that vary from simply reading the news daily to having it reported to the office through its hotline, 1-671-47-AUDIT, which Cruz said was a number for whistleblowers.

Upon getting the information, the entire office meets and together ranks the subject of the next audit by importance, Cruz said.

Cruz compared the process to "pulling on a string, to essentially see where it takes him, and added this is what occurred when it was discovered overtime payments were made to GDOE employees despite their being ineligible.

"Last May, when we issued the GovGuam-wide financial audit, Deloitte (an auditing and consulting firm that regularly works with the OPA) had a note ... and it just read, 'We tested three employees, and we determined that they were not eligible for overtime, and we suspect there might be a possibility of $1.5 million worth of overtime that probably should not have been charged,'" Cruz told Rotarians.

"So I decided we're going to pull on that string, and it was a tiny little string that just said three, so we pulled on it. Pulled on it. And pretty soon, (we exposed) the fact there have been some overtime that had been released that should not be released," he added.

Cruz also took the time to announce there will be three more audit reports released this year, one of which involves GDOE.

"When I walked into a room at DOE one day, I saw over 1,200 laptops sitting in a box and 3,000 carrying cases," he said, adding he was concerned about why the laptops weren't being used by the students.

"And so I went back to the office and I said, 'Maybe we should do an audit on why we have laptops aging in a room and not out with the students.' So that should be coming out soon."

'All the interesting stuff'

As Cruz concluded his speech, he encouraged Rotarians to take the time to read the audit reports his office issues.

"We issue financial audits of about 28 government departments, and we pay a substantial sum of money to audit firms to do things, and I really ask everybody in the public to please take the time to read it because it does have some real interesting information," he said.

"It has little strings that can be pulled and, if you read the notes at the end, especially, you can find where all the interesting stuff is."