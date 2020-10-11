Cruz hopes hospital, policymakers consider caregiver policy for vulnerable patients

Bill Cruz’s surgery went well, said his relieved wife, Gaylene Cruz, who was fighting to get caregiver status so she could take care of him.

“I did get one hour with him on Wednesday,” she said, adding she was hoping to get more but will take what she can get.

She explained that her husband, known to many in the community as Coach Bill, has gone through various medical procedures over the last 20 years or so. That history, coupled with the unexpected major surgery he’d have to undergo, had her worried about his physical, mental and emotional health as he was forced to face this challenge alone.

Guam Regional Medical City has a no-visitors policy to protect the health of patients. GRMC is the island’s designated non-COVID-19 facility.

Gaylene Cruz argues, however, that patients, particularly “those who are critically sick and can’t take care of themselves, (should) be allowed a specific person a caregiver status.”

She said having a caregiver to help them with the smaller things would provide the patient with physical comfort and emotional and mental support, but also will free up nurses and staff on duty to focus on more urgent matters.

She said other jurisdictions allow caregivers to be with the most vulnerable of patients.

“All we’re asking for is the consideration to help our loved ones. And think about it: As a caregiver to a patient, we’re less likely to go around because we don’t want to expose our loved ones. If anything, we are going to be more cautious,” she said.

She said officials at both GRMC and Guam Memorial Hospital as well as elected officials can create a caregiver policy.

“We’re not expecting them to approve all the caregivers blindly, but consider the circumstances,” she said, pointing out that people who have special needs, or are critically ill and can’t do things for themselves, could use the help from a loved one.

“They’ve just got to be compassionate,” she said. “They can make it happen. The question is: Do they want to make it happen?”

Cruz said she was grateful for the hour with her husband. During that time she was able to soothe some of his anxiety and reassure him that she would be waiting for him.

She also wanted to thank the team at GRMC that oversaw her husband’s operation, saying the nurse made sure to keep her updated on Thursday. She also helped Cruz and her husband speak after the operation.

“He’s feeling pain, still groggy from the medication ... but he’s doing OK,” she said. “He just wants to come home as soon as possible.”