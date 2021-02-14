Cruz: I stand here strong, still sober!

Editor's note: This is the second story in a series that looks at substance abuse recovery.

Former Guam resident, Kevin Michael Cruz spent eight years in federal penitentiaries across the United States, incarcerated in 2013 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

"On Sept. 4, 2012, local and federal marshals were searching for fugitive Kevin Michael Cruz who was wanted for a warrant of arrest. Marshals discovered Cruz hiding in a motel room at the Palm Ridge Inn in Barrigada, Guam. Cruz was armed with a .9 millimeter Encom America handgun, nine rounds of ammunition, a .22 caliber Savage shotgun, a M-84 stun grenade and a detonator. He was also in possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride. Cruz admitted that he used the firearm, which he referred to as a machine gun, to protect his drug distribution business,” said a news release from the Department of Justice.

Cruz started smoking methamphetamine at the age of 13. He grew up around the drug.

“Not to get into specifics or anything but it was all around me and, honestly, like the norm," Cruz said. "So naturally, being young and curious, curiosity got the best of me and that’s how I wound up being incarcerated. It was more than just curiosity. It started out with curiosity but it ended up being more of something I enjoyed and then something I just couldn’t control.”

In prison, he found himself at a crossroad of choices and realized that he had to change his life.

“Like I said, curiosity is how it started, but prison is how it ended," Cruz said. "You know, and I am not going to regret where I’ve been and what I’ve been through. I’ve learned to see it as a blessing in disguise."

A look back

While incarcerated he used his time to reflect on how methamphetamine impacted his life and his family.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t do anything, you know," Cruz said.

There was a battle that raged within him. On the one hand he knew what he was doing wasn't helping him or his family and the other hand he didn't want to face reality.

"I constantly argued and battled with myself like, 'Nah, this can’t be.' But sure enough, without it I would sleep," he said. In contrast, during those days when he decided to indulge his addiction, he couldn't accomplish the things he wanted or knew he needed to do.

"I started to see that I was dependent on it," he said.

Losing his home

Cruz’s addiction to methamphetamine caused him to miss out on family functions. But also, he'd miss work. Eventually, he lost his family’s home.

“And that was the thing that really weighed down heavy on me. You know, to miss actually family functions, things that people depended on me for. And because I was unable to fix myself it impacted other people’s life as a domino effect and that’s when it really hit me like, 'What are you doing?'”

The father of two said he saw that he needed to change but continued to turn a blind eye to it.

He described it as having a false sense of control over the drug and didn’t admit to the harm of smoking methamphetamine.

“Instead of me planning for the future or planning for better days or like for a rough time, I said, 'Well, I got this.' You know, it wouldn’t hurt just to use a little here and there for myself,” Cruz said.

That train of thought opened a vicious cycle.

“So it impacted me to the point where I nearly lost everything and I was sentenced to nearly 10 years in a federal prison, after doing state time or local time,” Cruz said.

Lost time

He realized that the time and opportunities that he lost were caused by his own actions.

"No one took that away from me but myself," he said. "You know one of the greatest accomplishments people can make is to learn to realize what part they play in their losses. Now I realize that nobody did this to me but myself."

When Cruz was released in 2019, his eldest daughter was nearly 18 years old and his youngest daughter was about 14.

“I believe going to prison was a blessing in disguise for me," Cruz said. "You know it was well needed. Only God knows what (could have happened) I mean, I could have been in a grave, you know.

"I just know that at the time I felt I was in control but I was nowhere near in control," he said.

Cruz has rebuilt his life in Utah with his daughters.

"In my heart I am happy for the man I’ve become," he said. “I am here to say, I stand here strong, still sober."