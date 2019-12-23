Cruz joins elite as Air War College grad

A son of Guam joins an elite group of Air War College graduates.

“War College is not easy. If it was easy, everyone would be a colonel,” said Brig. Gen. Johnny Lizama, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Guam National Guard.

Lt. Col. Christian Cruz, from the Guam Air National Guard Headquarters, completed the senior-level professional military education program and will serve as one of the Guard’s critical and strategic thinkers, according to a press release from the Guam National Guard.

Cruz currently is responsible for planning and programming the Guam Air National Guard’s future missions and state initiatives.

He enrolled in and completed the Air University’s eSchool Air War College distance-learning program earlier this month.

This strategic, “air-minded” curriculum prepares graduates to provide strategic leadership, appropriate expertise and critical thinking in support of national security objectives.

In his civilian occupation, Cruz is the supervisor of the Design Branch for the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division at Andersen Air Force Base.

Cruz joined the Air Force in 2003 as an active-duty airman after completing Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

He has served in a variety of Air Force civil engineer positions at base level such as chief of natural and cultural conservation, project programmer, chief of base development and chief of maintenance engineering, and has deployed as a project manager in Iraq and chief of engineering in Afghanistan.

After separating from his active-duty life in 2009, Cruz joined the Guam Air National Guard and was assigned as the officer in charge of the 254th RED HORSE Engineering Section.

In 2013, Cruz was selected to be the commander of the 254th Security Forces Squadron and served in that capacity for four years.