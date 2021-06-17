Cruz: OPA struggling to retain auditors

At least 10 employees have left the Office of Public Accountability over the last two years, according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, who went on to say during a budget hearing Wednesday that his "big fear" isn't that there will be mistakes with any of the OPA's audits, but rather who will be the next of his employees to tell him they've accepted a better offer elsewhere.

"Because we can't compete," Cruz told lawmakers.

While the office recently hired six new auditors, and Cruz does have a core group of senior auditors to rely on, the public accountability agency is finding itself outbid by even autonomous government agencies.

The issue is tied more to equity than to funding, Cruz said, stating that lawmakers can appropriate more money to the OPA, but without parity with regard to salaries and positions offered by autonomous agencies, the office will remain the "feeder agency for everybody else."

"I'm going to train them and they will go," Cruz said. "If you can somehow get it to where there isn't such a great discrepancy in the salaries. I always encourage people to branch out and go places as long as they're moving up, but not lateral, down, and actually make more money if they stayed in the office. That's happening. You can go from an (auditor II) to an (auditor I) and make more money in an autonomous agency. That's crazy."

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said she and appropriations oversight chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin have spoken about the issue and will hopefully present a proposal that would not only commit resources to the OPA but also provide the parity Cruz is seeking.

"We joke about, you know, you train them and the other agencies take them, and we're supposed to be one team Guam. But as respect to you, I think it's important to realize that yes, you do need to maintain that continuity," Barnes said.

The OPA is currently working on nine performance audits, and an audit on the procurement of quarantine hotels is closest to completion, according to Accountability Auditor Jerrick Hernandez.

The others include the CARES Act expenditures audit, part B of the Port Authority of Guam backpay audit, an audit of the Mayor's Council of Guam host community benefits fund and the validity of disbursements of non-appropriated funds, the alcohol and tobacco taxes audit, an audit of Government of Guam Retirement Fund operations, the requested audit of business privilege taxes for military contracts, and an audit of procurement for consultation services for alcohol and substance abuse.