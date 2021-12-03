Cruz retains leadership role with private hospital's new owner

Dr. Michael Cruz has retained the top executive position with the Guam Regional Medical City's new owner, Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City or BCG.

Jose Xavier B. Gonzales, chairman of GRMC's parent Guam Healthcare Development Inc., and Dr. Gilbert H. Mudge, chairman of BCG, announced Cruz's new title as executive director of BCG.

"In this position, Dr. Cruz will support and guide the non-profit organization to accomplish its mission to create centers of excellence at GRMC and expand its healthcare footprint within Guam and Micronesia," a joint press release from Gonzales and Mudge stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In his role with the Guam private hospital's new owner, Mudge brings high-caliber name recognition in the U.S. health care field. Mudge is listed as a senior advisor in the Health practice at the Albright Stone Bridge Group, where he brings decades of experience to help clients develop, build, and scale health care delivery programs in markets around the world, according to ASG's website. Former diplomat Madeleine K. Albright is chairwoman of Albright Stonebridge Group.

Mudge had a distinguished career as a senior cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and global health expert, with more than two decades of experience developing hospitals, clinical subspecialty programs, and health education programs across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, according to the group.

Cruz said, “I am excited to take on this new role at BCG which allows me to continue working with GRMC’s executive team to accomplish the hospital’s goals to become a center of excellence for Guam. As BCG executive director, I will support GRMC’s strategic expansion, including increasing its inpatient bed capacity and expanding its healthcare infrastructure to better serve the key strategic island nations of the Blue Continent.”

GHDI will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of GRMC while BCG will maintain the assets and licenses as owner of the hospital.

BCG plans to use its not-for-profit status to expand fundraising opportunities as a U.S.-domiciled foundation to grow GRMC’s patient base and improve the breadth and scope of services, according to the press release.

Alan V. Funtanilla will be the new president and CEO of the company that will run the hospital's operations.

Funtanilla has been with GRMC since 2014, beginning as its chief administrative services officer. In 2018, Funtanilla was promoted to executive vice president and COO.

“In my seven years with GRMC, I have proudly supported our hospital in becoming the island’s first choice for excellent healthcare. I look forward to expanding our mission with the support of our parent (nonprofit) BCG.”

It hasn't been clear whether the new owner of the private hospital will inherit the financial commitments that GRMC made to the government of Guam as part of GRMC's 20-year tax breaks.

GRMC agreed to 20 years of public contributions to the island worth $25 million when it was approved for the tax breaks in 2015. GRMC has been making $1 million in annual community contributions to Guam through the Guam Economic Development Authority and that money has been used to support Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Community College and the University of Guam's health care programs.

The announcement did not include what role if any Francis Santos will retain under the hospital's new owner. GRMC's website still lists him as senior vice president for Strategic planning & Business Development and a member of GRMC's board of directors.