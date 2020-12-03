The public auditor said he acknowledges that Adelup doesn't agree with the findings of an audit on federal pandemic funds spending but stands by the work of his team.

The Office of Public Accountability published an audit that looked at how the government of Guam has, as of this summer, spent approximately $1 billion in federal funds to assist with public health, unemployment pay and other challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said he reached out to federal counterparts and ensured his team received training on how the federal dollars should be spent and audited. Moreover, federal counterparts reviewed a draft of the report before it was made public.

"After the class in October, I asked if it would be possible for them to review our first draft because I was getting such pushback here on island about it being inappropriate to do this audit so early," Cruz said.

"And the review that we got back from Department of Interior/Office of the Inspector General was glowing – that it was excellent, that this was the kind of work that we should be doing."

Cruz said their federal counterparts said, "This report was a great start."

"So I'm very proud of my auditors for what they've produced and I stand by it," Cruz stated, later adding: "I know Adelup disagrees with us, and I respect their disagreeing with us. I stand by the work of my auditors."

Recommendations

Part 1 of this audit series noted questionable budgeted expenditures amounting to about $25 million, that some agencies were allowed more Coronavirus Relief Funds in the government of Guam's spending plan than they requested and there was no little or no documentation explaining why. It also noted a lack of processes and procedures specific to how Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act and other federal moneys should be spent.

Adeup issued a press release following the OPA's audit going public, saying the Department of Administration and Bureau of Budget and Management Research followed local and federal rules with regard to spending pandemic money.

"We did state very clearly in the highlights that for the most part we think they followed all the federal guidelines that were published," Cruz responded. "What the auditors were saying is we think it's best practice ... to have local specific written processes ... for this set of money."

"With our recommendation, we stated there should be something specific and written and not just 'This is a practice we've been doing since ever since and we're going to continue to do it,'" the public auditor stated.

Audit series

The timing for Part 2 depends on when the OPA receives "all the expenditure reports."

"The most recent expenditure report we have is for Sept. 30. We haven't received October's or November's yet," he said.

A large chunk of federal funds needs to be spent by the end of the month, "so if we can get the expenditure report by the 20th of January – like the law says it's supposed to be – then we will be able to have a better (idea) of what we need to look at."

The OPA already has sent a letter to Guam Homeland Security, which he said he understands to be the lead agency in the pandemic response. He expects to meet with them on Dec. 10 or 11 and other agencies in the following weeks.

"It'll probably be the three largest departments and/or agencies where we can't figure out why they got what they got," Cruz stated.

Auditing $1B in federal funds

Earlier this year, and to help in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam received $118 million in CARES Act money. According to the audit, as of July 31 GovGuam had spent a total of $34.9 million.

Additionally, Guam received $949.1 million from the U.S. Treasury and other federal grantors. About $661.4 million of that amount had been spent by July, the audit stated.

Cruz said when the money started rolling in around April, he was concerned about how they were supposed to audit the funds. In addition, senators were calling for transparency in how the executive branch was using the moneys and passed a bill, which became Public Law 35-86, calling for semi-annual audits.

Cruz said local auditors went through training with Graduate School USA, a federal grantee that trains the territories and state local governments on how to spend CRF money and how to audit it.

The Graduate School provided training to representatives from Guam and all the territories in the Pacific, American Samoa and Virgin Islands. A Zoom class was held in October; there were four speakers, a representative from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, auditors from DOI and two members of the Colorado State Auditor's Office.

"They believe that with good training we will prevent misuse of funds," he said of the federal government. Cruz said it boils down to the belief that it's "best to have prevention rather than trying to chase around trying to collect money from people once they've misspent it."