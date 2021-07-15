'Cry for help': Family sleeps in car while waiting for PUA checks

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants have not received their paper checks for about three weeks, including a mother who said she and her children have had to sleep in a car because they have been homeless and have been waiting for assistance.

"It was shameful but it was a desperate cry for help as I need the money to care for my children," Yukie G. Shimabukuro, a mother of young children, said Wednesday.

Around July 1, Shimabukuro asked the community for financial help as she and her children were huddled in a car that served as their shelter. They had been moving around, without a permanent home since February.

As of July 14, she's still waiting for her PUA paper check for the payment date of June 22, she said.

"All of us paper check members haven't received our payments for June 22 and already, direct deposit members just got their most recent payment (for) July 7 today in their Bank of Guam accounts," Shimabukuro said.

Her place of employment shut down May 9 because of COVID-19, she said. She's been looking for a job, but with no luck.

Moreover, prospective employers that may have wanted to interview her couldn't get a hold of her because she doesn't have enough airtime for her phone, she said.

PUA claimants with bank accounts get their PUA by direct deposit much faster than those who rely on paper checks.

Shimabukuro, who said this is the longest delay in the release of PUA paper checks for her and others. She said she experienced delays in the release of paper checks at least four times before.

While the Guam Department of Labor processes the PUA claims, the release and distribution of PUA paper checks rests with the Department of Administration.

As of press time, there's no word from DOA when it will release the PUA paper checks.

Last year, DOA acquired an advanced check processing system to facilitate a smoother process.

"I’m struggling even more now as the delay continues. But thanks to the kind-hearted Samaritans of Guam, a couple of family members, and a handful of friends and old colleagues were able to assist me financially to make it through today. But it’s gone too long and I’ve exhausted all funds to keep a roof over my children’s heads already so what are we supposed to do now, you know," Shimabukuro said.

The mother said she doesn’t think it’s fair that the government is current with direct deposit members, but those relying on paper checks "have to wait and keep waiting this long."

"What makes it worse is that no one is speaking for us and there’s no official update from the government as to why just so that we’re in the loop and we at least know why, but nothing," she said.

Sharlene Ngirarois, an administrator for an online group of PUA claimants trying to help each other navigate the unemployment assistance process, said the group hopes for "consistency or at the very least, communication from DOA."

Back in that car on July 1, Shimabukuro offered to surrender her driver's license to anyone willing to help until she returns the full amount when her PUA check comes in because her driver's license is her only form of identification and would be required in order to cash her check.

"At this moment, it is raining very hard where we are and my kids and I are sweating profusely in the car we rented as it doesn't have enough gas to turn on the AC even for just a little bit of cold and comfort," she posted, seeking help.

As of Wednesday, she's still waiting for help and for her PUA paper check.