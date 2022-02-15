The Guam Fire Department violated personnel rules on compensation for voluntary demotion when three employees were made to resign from other government positions to get hired at a starter pay rate when they entered GFD about a decade ago, according to a post-audit investigation at the Civil Service Commission.

"Staff concludes that GFD violated Rule 6.003, compensation adjustment following a voluntary demotion, and that the recruitment personnel action of these three individuals be corrected to reflect voluntary demotion vice probational appointment retroactive to start of employment pursuant to Public Law 31-233," the investigation report stated. "It is inappropriate for management to request an employee to resign due to budgetary constraint when there really was no budgetary issue at the time."

During a CSC hearing last week, commissioners voted to provisionally void the personnel actions in which the employees were made to resign from their GovGuam jobs so they can get hired for entry-level pay at GFD. GFD was given 10 days to respond.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The investigation involved firefighters James Pangelinan, Jason Cruz and Roy Candaso, who each worked in government before becoming firefighters.

Cruz was a teacher III at the Guam Department of Education, Candaso worked at the Guam Department of Labor as program coordinator III, and Pangelinan was an emergency dispatcher supervisor at GFD. They were part of the 20th Fire Recruit Cycle and initially interviewed for the recruit position in 2011. Personnel actions for their recruitment were issued in 2013.

Their post-audit request cited personnel rules that state re-employed employees may be hired at a rate not less than the salary earned at their former position. Moreover, Rule 6.003 states that reductions following voluntary demotion shall be to the pay grade closest to but not more than the employee's salary at the time of demotion.

According to the CSC investigation report, based on a 2011 email thread by then acting Fire Chief Michael Uncangco and other officials, it was found that management at the time wanted to start all fire recruits at Step 1 pay level, including those who would be transferred from other government of Guam agencies to GFD.

No issues with budget restraint

Management believed that the recruit position was only budgeted at Step 1, and if they transferred existing GovGuam employees, they would be considered overqualified because of their pay, causing morale problems.

Former Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas was also quoted as saying, "at the time of the Fire Recruit recruitment, the Guam Fire Department was going through a budget shortfall due to the administration at the time, put a hold on the entire government."

However, in its investigation, CSC staff found that GFD did transfer and promote, or re-employed certain employees in 2012 and 2013, "reflecting a recruitment of higher than the Step 1 methodology, signifying there were no issues on a budget restraint situation."

Uncangco and San Nicolas are currently assistant fire chief and deputy fire chief at GFD respectively, based on the fiscal year 2022 first quarter staffing pattern.

According to the CSC investigation, San Nicolas stated that with regard to recruitment, he did not believe Rule 6.003 was associated with the personnel rules chapter on filing positions. He believed that government transfers had to meet Rule 4.501 Section A2 - movement within the same class of position or a different class having comparable duties - the report added.

While Pangelinan was closest as a dispatcher, none of the three men had done anything related to firefighting, San Nicolas had said. GFD would take the stance that based on their application of the rule, the three employees needed to resign from GovGuam, get into an unclassified position as a recruit and then become classified again after completing the recruiting cycle.

Interviews with the three men indicated that two meetings occurred about employment into GFD and they were given limited time to decide on resigning and taking their new positions at Step 1.

"It is important to note that when an employee resigns from a position, it normally happens voluntarily at the originating agency and not at the receiving agency. This practice is not a normal practice for recruitment," the investigation report stated.

Guidance unheeded

Further, CSC staff found that the Department of Administration did provide guidance to GFD about GovGuam transfers into fire recruits. There had been prior cases that ruled against what GFD was trying to do, but DOA's guidance was not heeded. An October 2011 memorandum was filed to document the decision of GFD to hire existing GovGuam employees at Step 1, despite guidance from DOA. This disagreement resulted in delays for the recruitment.

"The Legislature then stepped in approving P.L. 31-233, to force the recruitment of the selected fire recruits due to lost funding from the prior fiscal year and numerous complaints filed with the Guam Legislature," the investigation report stated.

CSC ran deadline on first request

This CSC post audit was based on a re-filing of the request in late September 2021. The initial filing had run through the statutory 180-deadline with the CSC not able to complete the post audit process beforehand.

The CSC had submitted a memorandum stating that the deadline would expire in early August 2021, and the agency could not meet the deadline and comply with requirements of the Open Government Law at the same time. However, the memo also stated that nothing prevented the three employees from filing their complaint again. The 180-day deadline has been causing issues for the CSC, and the agency would like to have it extended.

The Office of the Attorney General, representing GFD, did file a motion to dismiss the September post audit request.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Wolff attempted to get commissioners to discuss the dismissal motion during the investigation hearing last week, but was unsuccessful.

"It's a violation of due process," he said at the end of the hearing.

At the onset of the meeting, CSC Chairman Juan Calvo instructed the parties that the hearing would be for staff to present their findings, and would be strictly only on their presentation. As Wolff attempted to speak throughout the hearing, he was reminded of the hearing purpose and was ultimately asked to leave the hearing room at the conclusion of the hearing.