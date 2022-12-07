CSC considers Mini Hatch Act violation moot

A post-audit investigation into whether former senatorial candidate Roy Gamboa infringed on Guam's Mini Hatch Act has determined that he did violate the law. However, because he is no longer employed with the government of Guam, the matter was considered moot. The Civil Service Commission made its decision Tuesday morning, accepting the staff report and findings on the case.

Former senator and current radio host Robert Klitzkie filed a complaint in July, alleging that Gamboa violated political activity laws when he campaigned for senator.

In subsequent communications with the CSC, Klitzkie further alleged that Guam State Clearinghouse administrator Stephanie Flores conspired to violate the Mini Hatch Act with Gamboa. Klitzkie also implicated Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the alleged misconduct, as he serves as Flores' boss, according to CSC personnel management analyst Cynthia Camacho, who prepared the post-audit report.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Mini Hatch Act outlines a number of prohibited political activities for government employees, including being a candidate for elected office and taking active part in managing a campaign.

Gamboa was employed at the Guam State Clearinghouse, which functions under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. Although he submitted his resignation letter June 28 - the last day to file senatorial candidacy and the day he filed his packet - the resignation was to be effective two weeks later.

Camacho said Gamboa was on paid status until July 16, adding that the last couple of weeks were spent ensuring Gamboa's caseload was properly dispersed among the GSC staff.

Flores and Tenorio were interviewed as part of the investigation and both denied conspiring to allow Gamboa to run for senator while remaining as a government employee.

Flores stated that when Gamboa disclosed his intention to seek office, she advised him to resign pursuant to law and the governor's policy, Camacho stated.

As for Tenorio, he said he told the CSC that when he and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero entered office, they understood that cabinet officials or office employees may aspire for elected office. They agreed that even if an employee was exempt from the Mini Hatch Act, the employee would still need to leave employment to run in an election, according to Camacho's report. Tenorio did acknowledge speaking to Gamboa about his potential candidacy, but that was earlier in the year.

Flores also denied encouraging Gamboa to run for senator, nor did the GSC administrator provide testimony indicating she knew when Gamboa filed for candidacy, according to Camacho.

There may have been an understanding between Flores and Gamboa about his filing for candidacy after submitting his resignation, but whether she actually knew that he filed for candidacy was not a direct question asked to Flores, Camacho said Tuesday.

CSC Vice Chair Anthony Benavente noted that people understood Gamboa would stay awhile after submitting his resignation, but posited that "it's possible nobody knew" Gamboa filed for candidacy on June 28.

"Unless you went into the (Guam Election Commission) website and looked. But, you know, who does that? ... But clearly, for me, actually he did violate the law. There's no question about that," Benavente said.

Regardless, Gamboa has not been employed with GovGuam to this day, and the CSC has no authority to sanction individuals not employed with the government.

Gamboa ran as a Democratic senatorial candidate this past election. He did not obtain enough votes to proceed beyond the primary.

Commissioner Priscilla Tuncap recused herself from Tuesday's hearing as Gamboa is her nephew.