The Civil Service Commission on Tuesday voided the termination of a corrections officer last year over a violation of the 90-day rule for final adverse actions.

Joseph Cruz II was terminated in March 2021, which Guam Federation of Teachers representative Robert Koss characterized as "the only one on Guam where an employee was fired for catching COVID."

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing the Department of Corrections, was quick to rebuke that statement and accused the union representative of creating a sound bite for the media.

'Multiple insubordinate acts'

"Let me just say generally, what you just heard about the employee being fired for COVID, it's just not true. Let me just say that because this was a news moment for Mr. Koss," Lawrence said, adding later in the hearing that the case is "really about multiple insubordinate acts."

Cruz's termination papers stated that he failed to report to work on scheduled shifts from Dec. 9, 2020 through the end of January 2021. In addition to the absences, the final adverse action also identifies insubordination, discourteous treatment to the public and other employees, and other misconduct as reasons for termination. Cruz reportedly failed to submit leave forms or provide documentation for the absences, and violated written orders from internal affairs to appear for interviews in January.

Applied for other jobs while absent at DOC

According to the adverse action, Cruz admitted to applying for a position at the Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department during the absence period, and also spent time with his family, attended family gatherings and drove his wife to work.

"He had a cell phone and access to email but failed to communicate ... despite the requirement and obligation to do so – and even after being ordered to do so on multiple occasions to report his status," the adverse action stated.

Commissioner Priscilla Tuncap questioned why Cruz did not contact DOC if he was living with his wife and family, but Koss said Cruz did, adding that text messages were sent and that would be shown if they would proceed to the merit hearing stage.

Got sick with COVID

Cruz was tasked with guarding inmates who had COVID-19 symptoms and became sick with the disease, according to Koss. He didn't have to be hospitalized but was "sick for a long time."

"He got better and then they wanted to quarantine him. But you know what, he was sick in his home ... this created a problem with quarantine and it took longer to bring him back," Koss said.

In April 2022, Koss filed a motion to void the termination for violating the 90-day rule. Under current law, final adverse actions must be submitted within 90 days of management having known or should have known of reasons for the action.

Rather than Dec. 9, 2020, which would make it 87 days once the final adverse action was served in March 2021, Koss argued that the notice period began on Aug. 21, 2020.

Another example of violating the 90-day rule, Koss argued, was in the final adverse action, which stated on page 15 that Cruz failed to perform his duties beginning on Dec. 2, instead of Dec. 9.

Beginning on Dec. 2 would mean the final adverse action came 93 days later and would be in violation of the rule. But other references to this period of days in the adverse action begins on Dec. 9.

In opposing Koss' motion, Lawrence stated that in a prior motion to void, GFT admitted that March 7 would have been the 90th day, meaning March 4, the date of the final adverse action, came within 87 days.

The opposition motion also stated that there was a mistake on page 15 in the adverse action, and nowhere else is there a date before Dec. 9.

On Tuesday, Lawrence also pointed out that on the same page, among the causes of termination, the unauthorized absences period begins on Dec. 9. This is the earliest among the dates listed.

Lawrence had motioned to strike Koss' motion as untimely but fell one commissioner short of the four needed to pass.

Chairman Juan Calvo was the nay vote, and when the CSC moved on to considering Koss' motion to void Cruz's termination, said the law requires management to be specific on the charges.

"So what happened here ... the same charges, they're changing the date, but it's contained in the final adverse action issued to the employee," Calvo said Tuesday.

He agreed that Dec. 2 was the first day for the 90-day rule. He voted for Koss' motion to void the termination for violating the rule, and so did the three other commissioners Tuesday, allowing it to pass.

Cruz's mother was brought to tears as she hugged her son at the conclusion of the hearing. Koss said Cruz will be able to go back to work at DOC and should get back pay as well, but he did not know how much.