A termination appeal filed by a former corrections officer has been dismissed by the Civil Service Commission for being untimely.

Christopher M. Santos had been employed with the Department of Corrections for five years, according to Post files. He was terminated in December 2020 following an investigation that resulted from the discovery of tobacco cans in his lunch bag, which were suspected of being intended for distribution to inmates.

He appealed the termination at the CSC in early 2021, but more than a year later, the commission has determined that the appeal was filed three days too late. CSC rules state that an adverse action appeal must be filed in writing within 20 days of receiving the final adverse action. The 20th day for Santos was Jan. 4, 2021, while the appeal was filed Jan. 7.

"Employee argues the 20-day deadline was tolled because the government of Guam was in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, and the government was shut down except for essential services ... Since the appeal could and was filed electronically, the filing deadline was not tolled," the CSC decision, ordered on May 19, stated.

Four commissioners voted to dismiss the appeal while the CSC chairman was the lone vote against that action.

Five cans of chewing tobacco were discovered inside Santos' lunch bag during an unannounced bag search at the prison on Sept. 19, 2020.

Santos reportedly stated that the tobacco was for his personal use, but DOC officials alleged that to be false, inaccurate or misleading.

"He admitted to bringing in other items found in his bag for prisoners. The amount of the Copenhagen (tobacco) (5 cans) also appears to support the allegation it was brought in to distribute to the inmates/prison population. In his interview, he admits to hiding the tobacco in his locker previously and states he was bringing this tobacco in to put in his locker," the final adverse action stated.

Moreover, Santos reportedly stated that he was familiar with DOC policies and procedures, and that he knew it was illegal to bring tobacco into the prison facility.

Police were called into the prison after the search, and Santos was booked and then released. There was no criminal case for Santos at the Superior Court of Guam when the Guam Daily Post requested such documents. The Post has reached out to the Office of the Attorney General for an update on his case, if any.

Another DOC officer arrested on same day

However, another corrections officer was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, alleging the involvement of more serious contraband. During the bag search that day, Mike Alex Muna Gumataotao was allegedly found to be in possession of a lotion bottle, containing a phone, a plastic baggie with methamphetamine, two plastic hypodermic syringes and three sealed plastic straws containing suspected marijuana.

A criminal complaint was lodged against Gumataotao, with trial tentatively scheduled for Sept. 7.

Gumataotao was let go from DOC around Dec. 2020. He has no record at the Civil Service Commission.