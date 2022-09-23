CSC lowers burden for DOC to justify firing

The Civil Service Commission has decided on a lower burden of proof for management to justify the termination of Manny T. Acfalle, a former Department of Corrections officer who tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines late last year.

At a motion hearing Thursday, the commission voted 4-0 to adopt "substantial evidence" as the burden of proof for any upcoming merit hearing on the case, instead of "clear and convincing."

"Substantial evidence" applies when a case involves actions that could constitute a crime, referring to substantial evidence that the employee committed the actions as charged.

The "clear and convincing" standard is the default burden applied to adverse action appeal cases and considers the alleged violation of personnel rules.

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing DOC, requested that the commission find that "substantial evidence," the lower burden, applied to Acfalle's case.

Robert Koss, Acfalle's lay representative from the Guam Federation of Teachers, argued before the commission on Thursday that they should first hear the facts of the case before determining the burden of proof.

CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller stated that the CSC could hear the facts of the case first, but it was not necessary to determine the burden of proof.

Acfalle tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines in November 2021. An internal affairs investigation proceeded and he was terminated from DOC on Jan. 28. Acfalle filed an appeal a couple of days later, claiming that the decision to terminate was wrong, unfair, unjust and defective.

According to the termination papers, a doctor confirmed that the medication Acfalle was taking would not cause a positive drug test. However, Koss alluded to there being a legal reason for the test result.

"I suggested, in this case, there is not a crime. There is a good explanation for the test result that we have and we would like you to hear the case before you make that determination," Koss told the commissioners Thursday as he attempted to convince them to first hear case facts before determining which burden of proof to apply.

Other cases this week

Also on Thursday, commissioners voted to dismiss the case involving Rhea Sanchez and the Guam Police Department, pursuant to a settlement agreement between the parties.

Sanchez was one of three GPD employees — two civilians and one police officer — who were arrested last year on suspicion of driving while impaired. Sanchez was suspended, as indicated by the final adverse action included in her appeal at the CSC. Any action against the other two is unknown, as there were no other appeals filed related to the three employees.

Earlier this week, DOC management and former corrections officer Jeremy Flores also reached an agreement in his termination appeal. The parties reached an oral agreement on Sept. 20, which was expected to be transferred into writing.

Flores and another corrections officer were terminated following a prisoner escape in November 2021. Flores reportedly admitted to being on his phone watching TikTok for a half-hour and then on Instagram during his shift.

The agreement between Flores and DOC management includes allowing Flores to resign retroactive to the date of termination. He will also provide a letter indicating the resignation was not in good standing, as well as waive all rights to back pay benefits and agree to not be employed by DOC.

Meanwhile, a termination appeal for another former corrections officer, Trevor Wolford, is ongoing. Wolford was terminated after an investigation into the escape of two detainees in early June.