Wednesday marked the beginning of the Civil Service Commission merit hearing on Karen Madlutk, a former Department of Public Works school bus driver who was terminated over reportedly forcing two elementary school students – sisters – off her bus at the wrong stop in May 2019.

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing DPW, and Joanie LaVille from the Guam Federation of Teachers, the lay representative for Madlutk, began the hearing with opening statements.

"The day after this incident, Karen Madlutk was at a meeting at the school. ... At that meeting she was asked questions that she did not answer. She had her head down. However, she did apologize to the father," Lawrence stated. "I ask you to listen to this bus driver's failure to take responsibility – over and over again, even throughout this appeal – for her conduct."

Lawrence said the commission will hear from DPW Director Vince Arriola why Madlutk was dismissed as a result of her actions in May.

LaVille, during her opening, said her client only conducts afternoon pickups at Adacao Elementary School, which is where the sisters were picked up, and did not know if students coming in the afternoon are the same students picked up in the morning by a different driver.

The case pertains to something of a routine matter in the sphere of bus operations and the school system, LaVille said. Every bus driver has at least once encountered a student who got off the wrong bus, and drivers are not normally disciplined because these instances are beyond their control, she added.

"(Madlutk) did not do anything different than any other bus driver would have done. But yet, for some unknown reason, my client, Karen, was terminated while so many other instances were ignored and not addressed," LaVille said.

Madlutk did not intentionally violate rules or procedures and management failed to conduct progressive discipline, she added. LaVille called management's actions unjust and possibly discriminatory, as she noted that Madlutk was one of a handful of female bus drivers at the time of her termination.

"Management gets the first opportunity to fire a female employee, and they do just that," LaVille said.

Forced off the bus

The bus stop incident was widely publicized in media and prompted discussions with lawmakers. Two siblings in the third and fourth grade were reportedly forced off Madlutk's bus nowhere near their home after boarding the wrong bus.

Video of the event shows the interaction between Madlutk and the girls. It showed Madlutk asking the girls why they took the wrong bus. One of the girls replied that they "live all they way down there."

Madlutk tells the girls to get off the bus and "walk there" as there was a bus stop nearby and they could "just go across."

According to her final adverse action, Madlutk reportedly admitted that she assumed the girls lived nearby but she did not know that.

DPW launched an investigation and terminated Madlutk on Aug. 2, 2019, according to the final adverse action.

As part of her termination appeal filings, Madlutk contends that she was denied her right to be told and understand the allegations made against her, as well as their consequences.