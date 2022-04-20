CSC OKs investigation into alleged attempt to sell campaign ticket at GovGuam office

The Civil Service Commission unanimously voted to authorize a Mini-Hatch investigation as requested by a former employee of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Nicole Chargualaf, a former technical assistance and data coordinator at the agency, filed the complaint at the CSC, requesting an investigation after her employment was allegedly threatened for refusing to pay for a campaign ticket, according to CSC documents. She held an unclassified position.

Chargualaf stated that she received a campaign ticket at work from a human resources representative. It was a $25 King's Restaurant ticket for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's campaign. After declining to participate, a "messenger" reportedly told her that if she did not pay, she would not have a job anymore. This incident reportedly took place in February and Chargualaf said she submitted her resignation shortly after it took place.

CSC staff had recommended to proceed with the investigation. While there is no hard deadline for this type of investigation, it may take about 30 days to complete.

GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola has said the agency has cooperated with the CSC so far and will fully cooperate moving forward.

Protecting the political rights of employees during the campaign season continues to be a priority for GBHWC management, according to Arriola, who has said that a copy of the Mini-Hatch Act will be provided to employees in order to raise the awareness of their ability to participate in the political process, as well protections afforded to them.

The "Mini-Hatch" act governs political activities for government of Guam employees. It outlines a number of permitted and prohibited activities.

Guam Code Annotated, Title 4, Chapter 5, subsection 5103b states: “Specific activities in which employees are prohibited from participating include …discharging, promoting, demoting or changing the compensation of any other employee or promising or threatening to do so, because said other employee advocates or fails to advocate through contribution, voting or otherwise, a candidate.”

There are exceptions to the definition of "employee" under the law, such as those holding elected office. But whether or not someone is considered an employee, no person can solicit, receive a contribution, or distribute literature for any political purpose "in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties by any person employed by" GovGuam. Violating this section of law is a misdemeanor.