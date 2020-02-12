The Civil Service Commission on Tuesday night officially signed the judgment reinstating Lynda Aguon to her job as Guam's historic preservation officer. The judgment also ruled that Aguon be awarded back pay.

Aguon was terminated in June 2019, accused of retaliating against or belittling staff and using a government vehicle without authorization, among other charges.

After an extended hearing late last year, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller recommended that the termination be sustained based on cases of insubordination. Some other allegations may have warranted suspension, but none, other than the insubordination, would be cause for termination, he added.

However, when it came time for the commission to decide on the recommendation, the members could not gain enough votes to accept or modify Miller's conclusion.

As a result, the CSC decision was that Aguon prevailed.

Aguon's office falls under the Department of Parks and Recreation, and management could still appeal the matter at the courts. However, the judgment calls for Aguon to be reinstated immediately, until the CSC decision is overturned by the courts.

Public Law 34-145, which modified aspects of CSC law, required that the prevailing employee be reinstated based on the terms of the CSC decision, pending judicial review.

The decision in Aguon's case reverberated enough throughout her office that archaeologist John Mark Joseph wrote a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, stating concerns that Aguon's return would again create a hostile work environment.

Joseph’s letter to the governor noted that the staff members felt so strongly about Aguon’s return that there’s been talk of seeking transfers or simply resigning if Aguon returns to the office.

They’re asking the governor to reinstate Aguon "away from our office for the good of Guam’s historic resources and (Guam Historic Resources Division) staff."

Aguon's attorney, John Bell, has said Joseph was parroting management talking points and that he doubted Joseph wrote the letter himself.

"In any event, the employees don't trump the will of the CSC, and retaliation in both directions is already prohibited. ... Lynda specifically assured the CSC during her testimony she would not retaliate against anyone if she returned," Bell has stated.

Patrick Lujan, initially from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, was selected to act as the state historic preservation officer in Aguon's absence.

The administration hasn't publicly confirmed what Lujan's new role would be.