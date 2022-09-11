The Civil Service Commission has authorized an investigation into the Mini Hatch Act complaint against Roy Gamboa, a former employee of the Guam State Clearinghouse, although it appears moot at this point as Gamboa is no longer employed at the office.

As CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller told commissioners Thursday, the CSC can only discipline current government employees.

"If, in fact, Mr. Gamboa is not a current employee, which we don't know officially, there'd be no action for us to take here. We don't have any authority to sanction individuals who are not employed by the government of Guam at the time that we were to sanction them," Miller said in response to Commissioner Priscilla Tuncap asking whether it made a difference to the case if Gamboa was no longer a government employee.

GSC Administrator Stephanie Flores and Jeffrey Moots, legal counsel for the governor's office, confirmed Gamboa is no longer employed at the GSC. He worked as a grant specialist for the clearinghouse.

Former senator and current radio host Robert Klitzkie filed the complaint, alleging that Gamboa violated political activity laws when he campaigned for senator.

Guam's Mini Hatch Act outlines a number of prohibited political activities for government employees, including being a candidate.

Although Gamboa turned in his resignation letter on June 28 - the last day to file senatorial candidacy and the day he filed his packet - the resignation was to be effective two weeks later. A CSC staff assessment report recommended conducting an investigation.

During the vote, Tuncap again noted that Gamboa was no longer employed at the Guam State Clearinghouse. Commission Chairman Juan Calvo said that would be determined by the investigation.

"But for now, we just have to let our staff move forward and commence the investigation so we can get all the information," Calvo added.

Tuncap joined Calvo, Vice Chair Anthony Benavente and commissioners John Smith and Robert Taitano in voting to approve the staff recommendation.

Tuncap recused herself when the CSC brought up the case assessment on Aug. 16, stating then that Gamboa was her nephew. That meant commissioners couldn't act at the time because only three were left present when four affirmations are needed for an action. It's unclear why Tuncap voted at Thursday's meeting.

Gamboa had run as a Democrat senatorial candidate. However, he did not garner enough votes to make it past the primary, based on the unofficial results.

Before voting on the staff assessment, commissioners voted to remove the Guam State Clearinghouse as a party in the case. The complaint initially made the clearinghouse the respondent.

Moots stated the relevant law allows the commission to investigate and sanction the employee, not the employer, and that the Guam State Clearinghouse is not a party to the case. Miller agreed with Moots that the investigation would be as to the employee, not the agency.