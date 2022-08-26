CSC signs decision in Mini Hatch Act complaint

The Civil Service Commission has officially signed the decision and judgment for the Mini Hatch Act complaint brought by a former employee of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

CSC staff concluded that several individuals at GBHWC, including the complainant, violated laws governing prohibited political activities. However, the violations were found to have been done "indirectly and unintentionally."

The CSC board of commissioners, during a post-audit investigation hearing July 19, essentially took no action on the matter.

The complaint was filed by former GBHWC employee Nicole Chargualaf, who alleged she received a campaign ticket at work from a human resources representative that contained a $25 King's Restaurant ticket to benefit the reelection campaign of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

The Mini Hatch Act governs political activities for government of Guam employees. It outlines a number of permitted and prohibited activities.