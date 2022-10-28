CSC signs off on case decisions

The Civil Service Commission signed off on a few decisions Thursday, including the case of a former airport police officer at the center of a gambling case.

Jericho Santos was terminated in late December 2020 for reportedly promoting a poker gambling app at work, violating personnel rules against gambling or unlawful betting during work hours and promoting gambling on government premises. He challenged the termination at the CSC, arguing that he had resigned beforehand.

However, in September, the CSC determined that the resignation was not effective before the termination was handed down. Santos then withdrew his appeal.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Thursday, the CSC officially signed off on the case in favor of airport management.

Commissioners also officially dismissed the termination appeal filed by former corrections officer Jeremy Flores, who was terminated along with another officer after an investigation into a prison escape that occurred in November 2021.

Flores had reached an agreement with Department of Corrections management, which included withdrawing his appeal at the CSC and waiving all rights to further appeals.

Flores was allowed to resign "not in good standing," retroactive to the date of termination, Jan. 27, under the terms of the agreement. He also agreed not to work for the Department of Corrections. However, he is free to apply to work at other government of Guam agencies.

DOC management won't owe Flores any back pay, benefits or fees as a result of the agreement.

Flores was one of eight corrections officers terminated from DOC over two years. Several of the termination actions were challenged at the CSC. One other case at the CSC has concluded, with the commission voiding the termination over a violation of the 90-day deadline for final adverse actions. Other cases are ongoing.