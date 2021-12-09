CSC to hear recommendation for terminated school bus driver

A Civil Service Commission decision on the termination appeal filed by a former Department of Public Works school bus driver may be out soon.

A recommendation hearing was supposed to take place Nov. 23, but CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller stated at that time that his supplemental recommendation on Karen Madlutk's case did not make its way to the commissioners.

The matter was then pushed to December, and the hearing is scheduled for this morning.

A merit hearing for the case concluded in May with Miller slated to read his recommendation to the commission in July.

But before he could do so, the commission voted to remand the recommendation for reassessment and for Miller to use the stricter "clear and convincing" burden of proof, rather than "substantial evidence," which is a lesser burden of proof that applies to adverse action cases involving alleged felonies or misdemeanors.

This matter involves two young siblings who in May 2019 got on the wrong school bus - Madlutk's bus - and were allegedly forced off the bus nowhere near their home.

In deciding to use the "substantial evidence" burden of proof, Miller's initial recommendation referred to statute on child abuse. He stated that Madlutk's duty was to protect the two children but instead, she abandoned them.

Miller concluded that Madlutk's former employer, the Department of Public Works, established by substantial evidence that the employee endangered the siblings by "abandoning them in the wrong village."

However, Miller also found it disappointing that DPW did not have written rules on what a driver is to do when a child gets on the wrong bus, and called it "troubling" that school bus drivers are not required to have the capacity to call 911 or their supervisors in case of an emergency. But in this case, the employee did not dispute that she knew she was expected to return lost students to school, Miller wrote.

In this initial report, he recommended that the commission find that DPW management met its burden of proof in justifying the adverse action.

Madlutk's counsel objected to these initial findings. The Post does not know the contents of Miller's supplemental report.

The July meeting was later deemed void for violating the Open Government Law.

During a status call in September, it was stated that Miller and CSC staff decided that they needed to notice a meeting to read the original recommendation without mention of the supplemental assessment. The commission could then decide if commissioners wanted to read the supplement recommendation.

That reading was supposed to take place during the late November meeting, but the commissioners were not given the supplemental report.

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing DPW, stated that not only did the original report need to be read into the record, the supplemental recommendation had to be stricken because it was based on a void action - the July meeting.

"You cannot ratify a report that was issued based on a void action. In other words, you never sent it back to him because you have admitted in August ... that that meeting, July 15, 2021, is void," Lawrence said.

Miller responded by stating that Lawrence's conclusion was incorrect.

"At these void meetings, it's true everything they did, it's as though it never happened. But they didn't do anything ... I filed a supplemental report, which I could have done without the commission's order," Miller said. "There's no reason to delay this case anymore than Dec. 2. I can read both the initial report and the supplemental report. ... The parties can argue to their hearts' content as to objecting to my recommendations and the commission can rule on it."

Lawrence called that "a great idea" and agreed with Miller.

The 2019 bus stop incident was widely publicized. DPW launched an investigation and terminated Madlutk on Aug. 2, 2019. She later appealed the firing to the CSC.

Madlutk has also filed a motion to recuse Miller as the administrative law judge, but it is a late filing and the commission can choose not to hear it at all, according to Miller. This issue was pushed to December as well, when the commission can choose to hear it or ignore it.

"It's kind of an unusual motion to be filed to recuse somebody after the decision is made. Normally, if you have an objection to the trier of fact, you would make it before the case," Miller said.