The Civil Service Commission has accepted the recommendation of its administrative law judge, finding that the Department of Public Works met its burden of proof in terminating school bus driver Karen Madlutk.

The decision comes after several delays, as the recommendation hearing for the case was originally set for July last year.

Robert Koss, the Guam Federation of Teachers representative for Madlutk, said their next step is to wait for the CSC's written decision and from there determine whether to appeal the case.

This matter stems back to 2019, when Madlutk was fired following a widely publicized bus stop incident, in which two girls - siblings in the third and fourth grade at the time - were allegedly forced off her bus nowhere near their home, after they boarded the wrong bus at Adacao Elementary School.

DPW launched an investigation and terminated Madlutk on Aug. 2 that year. She later appealed the firing at the CSC.

Video of the event shows the interaction between Madlutk and the girls. It showed Madlutk asking the girls why they took the wrong bus. One of the girls replied that they "live all the way down there."

Students told to walk

Madlutk tells the girls to get off the bus and "walk there" as there was a bus stop nearby and they could "just go across."

At the merit hearing last year, Madlutk said she believed the girls were referring to the immediate last bus stop visited when they told her that they "live all the way down there."

She said she told the girls to get down where they were at because she grew up in the area and knew there were shortcuts between the current bus stop and the last immediate bus stop.

However, the girls actually lived in the Latte Heights area. They were dropped off far from their home, on Route 15.

Following the merit hearing, the CSC initially scheduled a recommendation hearing in July 2021 but in that meeting, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller was directed to use a stricter burden of proof known as a "clear and convincing" standard.

The burden of proof is the threshold that DPW management had to meet in order to justify terminating Madlutk.

Miller's first recommendation was based on "substantial evidence," which is a lesser burden of proof that applies when a case involves actions that could constitute a crime. The "clear and convincing" standard applies in cases of alleged violations of personnel rules.

The July meeting was later determined to be non-compliant with the Open Government Law but Miller did develop a second report. However, it came to the same conclusion as the first report, with no change in the burden of proof.

At a recommendation hearing Tuesday, Miller read out his initial recommendation and explained to commissioners that the burden of proof is to be clear and convincing unless the conduct of the employee would constitute a crime.

"They don't have to be charged with a crime. It's just a question of whether the conduct itself would constitute a crime," Miller said. "Substantial evidence ... means that the government has to supply enough evidence from which a reasonable person could reach a conclusion that their personnel action was correct.

Duty was to protect the students

In his recommendation, Miller had highlighted the statute on child abuse and stated that Madlutk had forced the siblings off the bus at the wrong bus stop in the wrong village. Madlutk's duty was to protect the children but instead, abandoned them, he added.

Miller also stated that Madlutk argued she was entitled to progressive discipline.

"In this case, however, progressive discipline is not appropriate where her conduct is such as to endanger the students placed in her care. DPW cannot trust (Madlutk) to be in charge of children having knowledge that she abandoned children in her care," Miller stated.

Madlutk said she felt the decision was not fair. She said "every day a lot" of bus drivers drop students at wrong bus stops but they "don't get in trouble or something."

"All the things they said about me, that I forced the kids out. There's no force ... I didn't force any kids," she added.