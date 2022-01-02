The Civil Service Commission has been experiencing difficulty meeting the 180-day time limit for resolving post audit complaints, according to a resolution adopted Dec. 21. The commission has authorized staff to lobby the Legislature for a solution, as well as the commission's limited authority regarding personnel actions.

The CSC resolution states that expanding the 180-day deadline would allow the commission to better protect the merit system. Moreover, current law doesn't specify whether government closures due to emergencies eat into the time limit.

Guam law authorizes the CSC to investigate, set aside, and declare null and void any personnel action of an employee in the classified service if it finds that the action was taken in violation of personnel laws or rules.

The commission has 180 days after the complaint is filed to perform all actions needed to address the case.

CSC Executive Director Daniel Leon Guerrero said the commission finds that there are instances where post audit complaints are addressable within 180 days without issue, "but there are times that there are just so much work involved in such a review that it really taxes the staff and us to try and meet the timeline."

Some audits, such as checking whether a salary increment was properly executed, are also easier to complete than others, such as a complaint about improper selection during recruitment, Leon Guerrero said.

The CSC and its board, like all other boards, must also adhere to noticing laws for meetings, and that can also cut into their deadline. There may also be issues outside of the CSC's control.

The number of staff is not necessarily the issue, but the process can be.

"You file a complaint, and then we have to go ahead and get the approval of the board. That process, we have to put an assessment report, get (the board's) OK. And from there we have other process we have to do to get the investigation. And within 180 days you have two days not working and then there's the holidays. So we don't have a full 180 days. So what we want to do is enable us to give us more time," Leon Guerrero said.

The commission has had 60 post audits in the last 13 years, and submissions have been increasing over the last two years, according to Leon Guerrero.

There are about six post audits currently pending.

Also according to Leon Guerrero, post audit complaints are not valid after the 180 days, and there have been rare instances when complaints were not resolved by the deadline.

However, at the time he spoke with The Guam Daily Post, he could not specify how many post audits had become void, saying there have been "a few of them."

"They really bother us a lot. Because it's no fault of (the complainant). We did not set the timeline. It's mandated by law. You know, we're humans too and we want to get our work done. Some of my staff are very disappointed when it doesn't pan out," Leon Guerrero said. "But it doesn't happen that frequently, but we want to make sure not even one single complaint falls through the crack because of that 180 days."

The commission is also looking to be able to modify a personnel action rather than just hold it null and void.

At this point, CSC staff are trying to figure how to best approach any changes and what recommendations to make, Leon Guerrero said.

He hopes to have a more definitive proposal for the board by January.