Culprits in middle school burglaries sought

Guam Crime Stoppers and the students of Untalan Middle School are seeking assistance from the community relative to two burglaries that occurred at the school.

Police reports suggest that on Saturday, April 24, school officials reported that nine classrooms had been broken into by unknown individuals. Police noted miscellaneous electronic equipment was taken from the classrooms.

The second complaint was reported to police on Tuesday, April 27. School officials reported that one classroom had been broken into and electronic equipment was taken again.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.