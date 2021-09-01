Cultural artifacts, human remains found during resort renovation

Contractors uncovered cultural artifacts and human remains while removing swimming pools originally built in the early 1970s at a Tumon resort.

Renovation work at Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, formerly Fiesta Resort Guam, was halted to allow the State Historic Preservation Office and the hotel's contracted archaeological firm to examine the site, according to a press release.

The Crowne Plaza is fully cooperating with the SHPO to follow protocols and guidelines for the proper and respectful handling of the cultural resources found, according to the company. Those processes include monitoring, data recovery and preservation in place, if conceivably possible. A memorial respecting the remains uncovered in previous work on the property grounds was built in 2010 and is maintained on-site.

“Our company has tremendous cultural respect and reverence for the ancient CHamoru remains and artifacts in their traditional resting place on Tumon. We are keenly sensitive to the care entrusted to us as the current residents of this beautiful beachfront property,” said Shelly Gibson, government affairs manager of Tan Holdings Guam, which owns the resort.

"We are well aware of the ancient CHamoru community of Tumhom (Tumon)," said State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan. "In the early '70s, Guam didn't have the historic preservation laws that it has today, so unearthing ancient artifacts and human remains from older projects such as this is not a surprise. Hence, the need for continued archeological monitoring for highly sensitive parts of our island, particularly in Tumon. We are glad that the property owner feels the sense of respect for our ancestors and will work with us to do what is right.”

(Daily Post Staff)