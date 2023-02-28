A partnership between the University of Guam and the National Museum of Taiwan Literature will strengthen relations and promote cultural and educational exchanges to benefit communities in Guam and Taiwan, according to officials from UOG.

University officials signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Museum of Taiwan Literature on Jan. 11 in Taipei.

“The partnership could also potentially boost tourism and the economy on both islands by promoting cultural tourism and generating interest in Austronesian culture and literature,” said Kuan-Ju Chen, assistant professor of agricultural economics, and the senior liaison of the Asia Pacific Universities Consortium for UOG.

“Guam is also part of the Austronesian cultural and linguistic sphere, as it is home to the CHamoru people, who are an Indigenous Austronesian group,” said Chen, who noted that Austronesian languages are among the largest language families in the world.

Chen said the new partnership can provide many opportunities for both parties, including:

Collaborative research

The two institutions could collaborate on research projects related to Austronesian culture and literature, which could involve the sharing of resources and expertise, and create a sense of common purpose and collaboration.

Cultural exchange

The partnership can facilitate exchange programs for students, scholars and staff, which can provide opportunities to learn about each other's cultures and institutions and foster mutual understanding and respect through cultural immersion. The partnership could facilitate cultural exchange and promote a deeper understanding of the history, language, literature and arts of Taiwan and Guam.

Exhibitions and events

The two institutions could jointly organize exhibitions, workshops and events that showcase Austronesian culture and literature, which could raise awareness and interest in these topics, and highlight the richness and diversity of Austronesian culture and literature and promote cross-cultural dialogue.

Language and literature courses

The partnership could lead to the development of language and literature courses on Austronesian culture offered to students at both institutions.

Collaborative publications

The two institutions could collaborate on the publication of academic and popular works related to Austronesian culture and literature to help disseminate knowledge and promote a deeper understanding of these topics.

Resources

The partnership could enable the sharing of resources, expertise and knowledge between the two institutions to enhance the quality of research and education on Austronesian culture and literature.

Networking

The two institutions could create opportunities for networking and building relationships with other institutions and organizations that share similar interests and goals.

“Therefore, it is possible that the National Museum of Taiwan Literature may have exhibitions, collections or other initiatives that feature the literature, culture and history of Guam and other Pacific islands,” Chen said.

“Additionally, the partnership between the National Museum of Taiwan Literature and the University of Guam may provide opportunities for cultural exchange and collaboration, which could lead to joint initiatives and projects that exhibit the cultural heritage and diversity of both Taiwan and Guam.”