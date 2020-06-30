Cultural group plans to protest Friday

Cultural and environmental advocacy group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian plans to hold a peaceful protest at 3 p.m. Friday outside the U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station to protest the clearing of cultural sites within the military fence on Guam.

Three sites that were cleared in connection with the development of a Marine Corps base were eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under Criterion D as they “show, or (are) maybe likely to yield, information important to history or pre-history,” the group stated.

“Yet, despite the significance of these sites to our history, they were dismantled and cleared for the Marine base,” the group added.

Those who plan to attend the protest are asked to bring a mask and practice social distancing. Attendees must also abide by the following during the protest:

• There will be no violence.

• Participants are reminded of the CHamoru value of respect in words, actions and expressions.

• There will be no attack on others or their beliefs.

• Spoken or written profanity will not be allowed.

• Participants are asked to be mindful of and look out for other people around them, especially young children and elders.

• Participants are asked to practice safety at all times.

• Smoking of any kind and alcohol consumption are not allowed.

The group also asks the community to make their voices heard by submitting comments and expressing concerns about Project J-017 on the island's people and land at criwebcomments@navy.mil.