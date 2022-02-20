A trial over Catholic church's assets in Guam opened on Saturday, touching on the CHamoru culture, the Catholic faith and families' desires to donate their lands to build parishes or schools.

The trial is about determining whether the assets of Catholic parishes and schools - including those donated by families decades ago - could be used to pay survivors of clergy sexual assaults.

Attorneys for the Archdiocese of Agana and its creditors, mostly abuse survivors, laid out their arguments in person before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Church attorneys said the archbishop only holds the parish and school assets in trust.

The archdiocese has been shielding school and parish assets, saying these assets are for the benefits of the individual schools and parishes.

Attorney Edwin Caldie, representing the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, said the archdiocese - or the debtor in the bankruptcy case - will not be able to present clear and convincing evidence that the parishes and schools intended to create a "resulting trust" during the transfers of property.

Evidence will also show that property donations were made directly to the archdiocese and not to the parishes and school despite the "conclusory" testimony of parishioners, he said.

Testimony from parishioners are understandable because they are concerned about losing their parish property, said Caldie, of the Minneapolis-based Stinson LLP.

"Evidence will show," he said, "survivors of clergy sexual assault and their families are equal members of the church community who contributed to the church."

Caldie pointed out that there's "one trustee, one body, one beneficiary, one Roman Catholic Church on Guam."

CHamoru culture

Archdiocese attorney Vince Camacho, in his opening statement, said they will present proof of property transfers, although the donor intent was not included in some of these documents.

At the time of the donations, Camacho said, the donors didn't think including the specific intent was needed, among other things.

But he said CHamorus pass down oral stories to their descendants about land they donated for the benefits of a church or a school, and the donor "intent" wasn't necessarily in the transfer of deed or similar documents.

This type of testimony from the descendants of the original landowners and the parishioners is "significant" nevertheless, Camacho said.

That's because oral tradition, he said, is a characteristic of the CHamoru culture.

He said even if the original donors were alive today, they would be hesitant to testify because they'd be embarrassed to boast about their donations to the church.

Camacho said in the course of days, the archdiocese will present evidence that will assist the court to infer the intent of the donors.

He spoke about the case and evidence as "rooted in the Catholic faith and culture of the CHamoru people."

Parishioners speak up

Witnesses from the parishes of Chalan Pago and Asan were among those called on day one of the two-week trial.

Joaquin Santos Jr., 86, a member of the Asan parish finance council, testified about the donation from the family of Juan A. Limtiaco of the property on which the current Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church sits. That was after the war, he said.

Other parishioners, including Teresita Perez and Benjamin Diaz, from the Chalan Pago parish, testified that the real property where their parish sits is held in trust by the archdiocese after it was deeded by the family of Ignacio Cruz and Antonio Cruz in the 1950s.

After questioning from the creditor committee attorney, Diaz and Perez said the Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey parish maintains a separate existence from the archdiocese "as a public juridic person" under cannon or church law.

They also said the parish controls its own property and funds its own activities.

Caldie said this is not always the case, pointing out that archdiocese, school and parish funds are frequently co-mingled and the archdiocese took over some parish and school financial administrations.

For example, he said, the archbishop closed St. Thomas Aquinas High School to benefit the whole archdiocese.

Father Paul Gofigan, when asked by Caldie on Saturday, said the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, which he called the "mother church," had more than $1 million in debt that it had difficulty paying back.

Gofigan said the archdiocese had to take over the cathedral's finances and placed it under receivership.

This was also part of Archdiocese Finance Council member and longtime realtor Chris Felix's testimony. Felix was the first witness called to the stand.

He testified on how he helped the council identify and evaluate archdiocese assets, including real property, cash and debts. During the course of this review, they came across serious financial problems faced by parishes and schools.

'Fractured' community

Camacho, meanwhile, said the intent has never been about taking anything away from the survivors of the "horrific abuses" suffered by "more than 290 victims."

But he said the court will see that there's a "resulting trust" for the benefit of the parishes, schools and the whole community that's been "profoundly fractured."

The trial, which resumes Monday morning, is being held in person and via Zoom.