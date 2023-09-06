Curator: Museum's collection, mandates have outgrown staff

The responsibilities of the Sen. Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and CHamoru Cultural Facility have outpaced its staffing and resources, as the facility has evolved over the years. That's according to museum curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua, who traced the history of the Guam Museum way back to its inception in the 1920s during the Marianas History Conference this weekend.

Once run by volunteers from the American Legion, and then the U.S. Navy, before being raided by the occupying Japanese military and turned into a formal part of the government of Guam in the post-war year of 1954, the museum has come a long way from its simple beginnings.

Just the size of the museum's collections has ballooned over the years, Bevacqua said. In 1962, it was estimated there were between 3,000 and and 4,000 pieces in the museum's collection, back when it was crammed into the old Spanish colonial Garden House in Hagåtña. Former legislative Speaker Carlos P. Taitano suggested at the time that the old Spanish governor's palace be rebuilt to house the collection – a two-story project that would be dwarfed by the Guam Museum's current, modern facility in the island's capital.

Now, there are closer to 250,000 pieces in the collection, according to Bevacqua. But while the museum has grown in square footage, so have its mandates, and funding and staffing haven't kept pace. It's a story that's as old as the museum's tenure under GovGuam, according to the curator, since it started out as a volunteer-run project under the Division of Parks in 1954.

And the limitations persist. For one thing, the Guam Museum is supposed to have two curators, but "I can't think of a time that there have been two curators working at the museum at the same time," Bevacqua said.

An 'evolving process'

Beyond that, the museum itself serves a myriad of different functions, he said. Aside from the permanent exhibit upstairs, and the ever-changing exhibit downstairs, the facility has a theater and conference area, and has become a spot for lectures, conferences, movie screenings, parties and weddings.

The curator said it's a welcome change from the original purpose of the museum, which was conceived as a way to preserve a CHamoru culture that appeared to be falling away amid rapid Americanization.

"The museum lives and breathes with the CHamoru people," said Bevacqua. "The exhibits change, the conversation changes. The museum is a place for serving the needs of a living, breathing, growing and changing community. And so part of the goal of the museum is its mandates to educate, to be that space. This facility highlights that, this facility supports that and promotes that. The problem, though, is what about the other things that the museum is mandated to do?"

Its archeological collection has now grown beyond the scope of even the new Hagåtña facility to accommodate, he said, and the museum's staff lack the specialized skills to catalog, archive and maintain the massive inventory.

"And so it is for this reason, of course, that the Guam Cultural Repository represents the sort of a great next step in this evolving process," Bevacqua said.

The repository, which officially opened last year at the University of Guam campus in Mangilao, has been preparing to receive parts of the museum's collection.

"The one museum – for whatever, for a variety of reasons that I cannot get into – just has not evolved to continue to meet the needs of its growing, depository collection. ... And so what is needed, then, is another facility that can have that focus, that can have those facilities, that can have the staff" to properly care for the collection's pieces, he said.