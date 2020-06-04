Curbside recycling program resumes

Residential recyclables that have been piling up for nearly three months are being picked up again, as of June 1.

The island's curbside recycling temporarily stopped in late March over health and safety reasons.

Employees of the contractor hand-sort household recyclables such as cardboard, paper, aluminum and plastics. There were concerns workers could be exposed to the novel coronavirus from contaminated materials during the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the international market for recycled materials became limited, according to the Guam Solid Waste Authority.

General Manager Larry Gast said the contractor was able to secure personal protective equipment for workers at the recycling facility.

Workers will also be observing the mandated social distancing of at least 6 feet apart.

"So that cuts the sorting line by 40%. We may have to make adjustments as we go along," Gast said. A trial run was done two weeks ago.

But while curbside recycling stopped for nearly three months, GSWA continued regular trash collection, which was deemed an essential service during the public health state of emergency.

GSWA, however, has seen a drastic drop in the volume of commercial trash, its main source of revenue, because many businesses temporarily closed over the pandemic.

"We are projecting a $2 million shortfall in revenue in fiscal year 2020," he said.

GSWA, however, saw a slight increase in the volume of residential trash during the pandemic and part of that is food containers and other packaging from food-to-go orders, Gast said.

Just like water and power services, trash service was not disconnected over non-payment during the pandemic. Customers, however, have to catch up on the deferred payments once the public health emergency is lifted, unless they enter into a payment plan.