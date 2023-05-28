Curbside trash pickup resumes

The Guam Solid Waste Authority will begin curbside trash collection on Monday.

After the passage of Typhoon Mawar temporarily put a halt on the collection of trash around the island, GSWA announced it will start up the service for residents, except in cases where roads and streets may be blocked by debris.

"While GSWA strives to service all areas, several roads and streets may still be blocked by debris, fallen vegetation, low power lines and power poles following the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar," GSWA stated in a press release.

According to the authority, it will prioritize the accessible routes, but also will schedule additional collections for customers living on blocked-off roads.

Residents who feel trash trucks won't be able to drive to their curb can bring their waste to open areas nearby.

"If customers in inaccessible roads are able to bring their trash carts out to an accessible area, GSWA will make every effort to service their trash carts," GSWA added in the release, while also reminding residents to place trash carts on the curb the night before collection day.

In addition to operating curbside pickups, GSWA stated the residential transfer stations in Harmon, Hågat and Malojloj will reopen Tuesday, and be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week to "facilitate the disposal of accumulated waste from homes and post-typhoon cleanup."

GSWA customer service and administrative offices have also resumed regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

"We understand the inconvenience and challenges faced by our customers during this recovery phase. Our team has been working closely to monitor road conditions and debris clearance efforts to extend our services to all affected areas. We appreciate your patience, cooperation and understanding as we gradually restore full services," GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike said in the release.