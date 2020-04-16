Curfew, other bills up for vote

A revised version of Bill 335-35, which would authorize a curfew for adults if passed into law, is ready for a vote as lawmakers appear to be drawing session to a close.

The bill, which would grant the governor authority to implement a curfew and limit movement during an emergency, was placed on the voting file Wednesday morning.

A related measure, Bill 334-35, which would have created enforcement provisions for executive orders, was moved back to committee with amendments intact. With amendments, Bill 334 would have instituted penalties through tiered fines.

Without this measure, there are no penalties for violating the governor's executive orders, unless the unlawful conduct committed is already covered in other sections of law. Sen. Amanda Shelton, the main author of Bill 335, said the measure does not address penalties and there are no penalties attached in the bill.

However, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she will use whatever authority she already holds to enforce her directives.

"I will use every legal authority I can to enforce the measures I've put forward," the governor said during Wednesday's press briefing. "Our legal team, when we declared the public health emergency and when we declared our measures, they are very comprehensive. They scrubbed the legal law to advise me of what my authority is."

The original version of Bill 335 sought to simply authorize the governor to implement curfews for all residents and limit movement with certain exemptions for essential or medical purposes. Using this language, the added authority would have applied to all current and future emergencies, as they fall within the governor's emergency powers.

The substitute version suggests limiting the curfew to 15 days and narrows its scope to the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The substitute Bill 335 also would allow the governor to institute a shelter-in-place directive, again in response to COVID-19. In both cases, the governor would need to consult with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and use the "least restrictive means necessary" when implementing the orders. Each would also be implemented through executive order.

"I'd like to reiterate my ask to my colleagues to support this bill to allow us to give the governor during this public health emergency the very limited and temporary authority to continue protecting our island," Shelton said Wednesday morning.

Nelson amendment

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson successfully added an amendment requiring the disclosure of certain information before the governor can implement orders.

They are:

• any and all plans for obtaining and distributing test kits for COVID-19 on Guam, and future plans for conducting tests on Guam;

• any and all information regarding the number of personal protective equipment available to GovGuam and plans to obtain and distribute PPE in response to COVID-19;

• to the extent practicable, information regarding known public places at which any confirmed positive COVID-19 individual has frequented seven days prior to testing positive; and

• to the extent practicable, access to COVID-19 testing for individuals who have come into close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 individual.

Nelson acknowledged Bill 335 has "evolved into great criticism and negativity" with concerns over whether the government will preserve the rights of individuals.

But the vice speaker noted many states and territories have curfew laws in their Constitution or statutes.

Lawmakers are to meet again today at 3 p.m.

Governor's remarks

In terms of how she would implement the curfew, the governor said she would have more police officers patrolling the roadway and communities, as well as continue education campaigns on the importance of staying home.

"If you are traveling after curfew, you will be stopped and you will be asked what your business is," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor also said senators had asked her to execute a curfew, but later, she added, "Now, some of the same senators say these ideas are excessive, an overreach, and wrong."

"While this is the equivalent of being tossed a lifeline only to watch bystanders toss away the rope, I respect their decisions. I only hope we won’t be back here in a few weeks asking for the power to fight a surge of new cases."

She added: "Regardless of what the Legislature does, or does not do, no matter how they help or withhold help, my job is to keep Guam safe with every tool at my disposal. Nothing will deter me from that mission."