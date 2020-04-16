Curfew rejected

Lawmakers have overwhelmingly rejected Bill 335-35, legislation that would have authorized the governor to implement a curfew and shelter-in-place directive through executive order in response to COVID-19.

How they voted - 3 yes, 12 no:

William Castro - no

Regine Biscoe Lee - no

Kelly Marsh - no

James Moylan - no

Louise Muna - no

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes - yes

Telena Nelson - yes

Sabina Perez - no

Clynton Ridgell - no

Joe San Agustin - no

Amanda Shelton - yes

Telo Taitague - no

Jose "Pedo" Terlaje - no

Therese Terlaje - no

Mary Torres - no

If the legislation had passed, and in order to implement the additional orders, the governor would have had to use the "least restrictive means necessary" and in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The bill also included language that requires the disclosure of certain information before implementation.

They were:

• any and all plans for obtaining and distributing test kits for COVID-19 on Guam, and future plans for conducting tests on Guam;

• any and all information regarding the number of personal protective equipment available to GovGuam and plans to obtain and distribute PPE in response to COVID-19;

• to the extent practicable, information regarding known public places at which any confirmed positive COVID-19 individual has frequented seven days prior to testing positive; and

• to the extent practicable, access to COVID-19 testing for individuals who have come into close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 individual.

Bill 334-35, companion legislation to the curfew measure, was sent back to committee through an earlier vote.

That bill would have created tiered penalties for anyone found violating the governor's executive orders during an emergency, unless the unlawful conduct was already addressed in other sections of law.

As the curfew and shelter-in-place directive would have also been implemented through executive order, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was asked Thursday afternoon what penalties would apply to anyone violating curfew, should it be established.

"Whatever the Legislature has put forth in the bill in terms of penalties fines and fees, if there's any, that would be what I would follow," Leon Guerrero said.

However, as Sen. Amanda Shelton, main author to Bill 335, told the Post, the measure does not address penalties and there are no penalties attached in the bill.