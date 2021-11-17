The Office of the Attorney General has reached an agreement with five current and former members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, who were sued in February 2020 over an alleged breach of the Open Government Law.

The defendants are to pay a total of $10,049.20 under the terms of the settlement.

"This amount was based on several factors, including how much the interim manager actually received as a result of the raise," the OAG stated in a release.

The suit was filed against current CCU members Joey Duenas, Francis Santos and Simon Sanchez, and former commissioners George Bamba and Pedro Guerrero for allegedly discussing and deciding the salary of the Guam Waterworks Authority interim general manager in 2015 during a closed-door meeting, in violation of the Open Government Law.

The commissioners reportedly decided on a $28,000 raise for the interim general manager, setting the salary at $140,000 per year.

Although a subsequent vote took place during an open meeting, the law "clearly and explicitly prohibits" discussions of salaries, salary levels and salary adjustments in closed session, the OAG stated.

"Our actions will be guided by the laws and facts, and in this case the law is clear and unambiguous: Raises must be discussed and decided in public," Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated in the release. "This case and the work of the public auditor and his team should prevent this from happening again. But if it does, we remain prepared to take action."

Settlement proceeds will be returned to the community through a partnership with direct service providers, such as Lighthouse Recovery Center and Oasis Empowerment Center.

"Individuals who have successfully completed drug rehabilitation programs and are entering aftercare services, such as housing transitions, may be eligible to receive credits toward deposits for new utility accounts or arrears for existing accounts," the OAG stated.