Customers fall in love with GCC Valentine's Day pastry sale

Smiling faces filled the culinary classroom of Guam Community College as patrons picked out sweet treats for loved ones and themselves at the Valentine’s Day pastry sale held Tuesday at the college's Mangilao campus.

Johanna Kim, a student at GCC, had attended events like this before, but she said the last GCC bake sale sold out so fast that she decided to come a little earlier in hopes of getting her first pick of the different desserts.

“I’m just here with my friends for Valentine’s, just to support (the culinary students). Me and my friends actually got a lot of stuff, she got macaroons and the truffles and I got the cheesecake, so we’re just going to try everything together,” Kim told The Guam Daily Post.

Feb. 14 is known as the day of love and Kim had come to the bake sale in search of something special just for her, because all people need to love themselves.

“My favorite thing about Valentine’s Day is that even if you don’t have a lover or someone special, you can always treat yourself,” Kim said.

The event was a hit, featuring tiramisu cups, strawberry shortcake, assortments of truffles and bonbons, red velvet cookies, heart cookies, mini cheesecake and a plethora of other desserts.

Culinary students had been baking since last week in preparation for this year’s event.

But even before the baking started, Alexandra De Chavez, culinary student, said it was the planning that was important to make the event a success.

“So, last week was a bunch of baking and making the bases of each dessert and this week was all about decorating each dessert. … It took a lot of planning, we needed to make sure that everything was prepared for just today. So it took us about two weeks, along with the planning and making of each of the desserts. It took a lot of time,” De Chavez told the Post.

Her favorite dessert to make was the tiramisu cups because she thought the process was really fun - baking the base layer, soaking it, and filling it. She said she created something she was proud of.

“The thoughtfulness, the reason people come here is to give it to their loved ones and it signifies love because they’re thinking about the person that they care for and want to give something to express their love. … We put a lot of thought and love into our desserts,” De Chavez said.

Events such as the Valentine’s Day pastry sale act as learning environments for culinary students.

“Out of this event, I learned that to be able to have a successful event you have to plan it well and I need to collaborate with my fellow colleagues so that we could all come in and brainstorm our ideas,” De Chavez said.

Students, as the designers of the event from start to finish, get feedback from customers on how they can improve.

“So far, the feedback that we received is that we’ve done a really good job and the customers were pleased with the presentation,” De Chavez said.

'Collaborative effort'

For culinary student Aidan Guiao, he said events such as this help him with his patience and attention to detail, as the students are always improving and trying to learn more.

“Valentine’s Day is a good day for us to show people our talents and to share everything. … It’s all a learning process and it’s just to reinforce the habit of being precise and trying to remember and stick to what we are good at,” Guiao said.

A lot of heart and hard work went into the preparation and final presentation of the desserts, according to Guiao, who attributed the success to his fellow classmates and their head chef.

“It was a collaborative effort, I am a part of the baking capstone, this is a collaborative effort between us in this class and the class before us, which is the baking and intermediate pastries, so the underclassmen, we all work together to help organize today,” Guiao said.