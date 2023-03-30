Customers get a taste of Japan at GCC's takeout lunch service

Student chefs put their skills to the test once again as the Guam Community College Culinary Arts program held its second takeout lunch service event for the semester on Wednesday.

The featured Pacific-Asian cuisine was Japanese, with a menu featuring delicacies such as spicy tuna onigiri, California rolls, steamed rice, pork misoyaki, chicken karaage, vegetable yakisoba and sweet potato.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Eliza Manacmul, a first-year student working toward her associate degree in culinary arts, who said events like these remind her of why she joined the program.

“I like how everyone can come together just because of food. Preparing food, it brings people together. … You can even invite people over to come try your food. I guess that’s why I chose this program, because I can express myself through food and people can try it,” she said.

Practicing skills

Manacmul said a lot was learned from the prior event, and that opportunities to practice their skills in a hands-on setting help them to grow.

“We have a better flow. We know what to do better and what mistakes we made, like opening a little too early where we ran out (of food). So we made extra this time. We made sure to make the setup even nicer. We put more detail into it. And we put a lot of love into our food,” she said.

Even though it was their second takeout service, Manacmul said the event wasn’t without its challenges.

“Sushi, in particular, has its own system. The one that was more challenging, for me, was the onigiri. It’s like a triangular-shaped rice and tuna mayo (dish). At first it was hard to mold, because we didn’t know exactly what size we wanted it. And we also had to think about fitting it into a container. But we were able to find someone who was able to teach us,” she said.

Teamwork is key, she told the Post.

“The best thing I learned during this experience was … how everyone has their own part. If everyone does their part, the end result will be exactly what you expected,” said Manacmul.

As one of the head chefs in charge of the buffet, she said a lot of work and preparation went into it before they even started cooking.

“We have this entire system that we make a week before. We make timelines, a delegation list of who’s doing what, and we also consider their strong points. So if someone is really good at desserts, we put them in the dessert parts. … When we make the plates, we also consider everything. Whoever has the strong points we put them into that area,” said Manacmul.

From the cooking processes to the delegation of duties, supplies, containers and ingredients – the group needed to make sure their preparations were robust before opening.

“Sometimes it can get a little hectic, because if you don’t know what’s happening it’s hard to take control,” said Manacmul. “So what I like to do is make sure I know what everyone is doing so I can help them when I can.”

GCC will be holding three more takeout lunch service events on April 12, 19 and 26, which will feature food from China, Thailand and Korea, respectively.

“All of them have their own type of cuisine and their own tradition to incorporate into the entrees. So I’m really looking forward to all of them,” Manacmul said.