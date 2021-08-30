Another set of guidelines has been issued for how some local businesses verify the COVID-19 vaccination status of employees and customers.

According to a memo released Saturday by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, establishments covered by new pandemic restrictions must now use an official government "Self-Attestation Form" for customers to sign. The form allows residents to certify, without proof, that they have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. A now-rescinded previous version of the guidelines allowed businesses to create their own forms.

The official form is now the only way allowed for a customer to self-attest to vaccine status absent showing an original or copy of a vaccination card – or other approved form of proof. Businesses, however, "are not required to accept self-attestation as proof of vaccination, and may impose stricter requirements," according to the guidance memo.

Those who attest to their vaccination status could be prosecuted if they're lying. The form released by Public Health has residents acknowledge that "if any fact stated in this declaration is false," they may be subject to criminal penalties for committing perjury, false statement under oath or unsworn falsification. The Self-Attestation Forms must be maintained by businesses for a period of 30 days, and must be presented to Public Health officials upon request.

The new memo clarifies which businesses must follow the guidance:

• Bingo halls;

• Boat cruises;

• Bowling alleys;

• Concerts and similar events;

• Eating and drinking establishments (with exceptions);

• Food courts at shopping centers and malls;

• Gymnasiums, fitness centers and dance studios;

• Movie theaters;

• Organized contact sports for training and competition (except school-sanctioned events);

• Swimming pools;

• Theaters and museums.

All "guests, patrons, performers, employees, volunteers, participants and coaches" who are at least 12 years plus one month of age must demonstrate their vaccination status in order to enter these establishments, the guidance states. Customers who refuse to comply are allowed to order, pay for and pick up food or drink orders for takeout only.

Enforcement of the vaccination verification mandates begins Sept. 6. Employees of covered establishments must submit proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, beginning Sept. 27.

84 new cases; rapid tests offered

On Sunday, the Joint Information Center reported a "preliminary case count" of 84 positive test results for COVID-19. The new cases were identified out of 1,002 tests analyzed Saturday.

"Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday," the JIC stated.

The government of Guam mass testing site will be offering rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan while supplies last.

Cases in schools

Three more positive cases were reported out of the Guam Department of Education. The students attend Marcial Sablan Elementary, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary and George Washington High schools, according to the JIC.

The Archdiocese of Agana announced it had identified one new case of COVID-19, a student from Santa Barbara School. The confirmation was reported late Saturday, according to the archdiocese.

"Principal, Sister Maria Rosario Gaite, RSM, has communicated with parents/guardians of the affected students and is keeping the entire school community updated on the matter," the archdiocese stated. "This is Santa Barbara's only positive case."