Customs: $2.4M shortfall; not all containers being inspected

The agency charged with watching Guam's borders for illegal drugs that threaten the lives of individuals and invasive species that threaten our environment is facing a $2.4 million budget shortfall.

That's because what used to be a monthly collection of about $1.2 million in passenger fees, which funds the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, has dwindled to $27,000 a month.

In addition to the impending shortfall in funding, which would impact payroll and, potentially, operations, the agency is facing some other shortages.

The agency is in "dire need" of personnel, Director Vince Peredo told senators during a hearing that focused on personnel and operations at the agency. The hearing was held Tuesday.

Peredo said he has 128 officers but would like to have 150 to 160 officers "protecting our borders."

Part of the problem is the pay. Peredo said the agency often loses personnel who opt to take higher-paying federal jobs.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. asked Customs leadership about the status of the differential pay that was supposed to assist with the pay issue.

Chief Vince Perez reported that Customs did all the paperwork with the Department of Administration last year, but then the pandemic struck.

'We need to be more realistic'

Senators asked about the number of containers that are scanned with the agency's X-ray machine or physically inspected.

"For me to say that each and every container is going to be physically inspected is impossible," Peredo said, noting that officers do conduct checks and screen documents to see whether specific containers should be inspected.

"What we want to do is we want to spend our time on trying to understand where the need for inspection is and not just tag all the containers for inspection, because we will never get nowhere with that," he said.

"We need to be more realistic on how we do things, that's why we need technology. Technology is the key in moving containers now," he stated.

Peredo said, as part of the current inspection process, each officer has to exercise his discretion, taking into consideration various factors, such as whether documents are in proper order and "sync up with each other, or the point of origin for a particular commodity."

"The officer will review the documents (and) will decide, based on his training, whether or not the container needs inspection," Peredo stated.

"The officer is trying to (determine) whether to spend more time conducting inspection on importers that we have worked with for so many years; we don't want to spend our time with those types of importers. We want to check containers that we feel might be carrying some things that might be detrimental to our island."

X-ray machine

Sen. Mary Torres asked about the X-ray machine, which was inoperable from late 2018 to early 2019. While the Port Authority of Guam had assisted with purchasing the machine using federal money, Customs is charged with maintaining it. Port officials helped fund the renewed maintenance contract, which cost $72,168, according to Guam Daily Post files.

As a result of the system being down, CQA has had to reduce the number of container inspections it conducted, files state.

But Peredo said more equipment is needed to help increase the number of inspections.

On average, Customs and Quarantine is able to use its X-ray machine to scan about 1,161 containers from domestic ports and 1,275 containers from foreign ports each year. It also scans an annual average of 206 vehicles from domestic ports and 452 vehicles with foreign origins, Peredo reported.

When asked what percentage of total containers and vehicles those numbers represent, Peredo didn't have the answer.

Sen. Joanne Brown asked committee Chairwoman Sen. Telena Nelson if the committee could ask CQA to provide that number.

"Certainly more than a couple thousand containers get brought into the Port. How much (is received) in a month is far more than that, so it would be good to know just so we're aware of how much is being scanned," Brown stated. "Ultimately it would be great if you had bigger scanning machines so that every container that leaves the port actually is scanned."

Drug smuggling

Sen. Telo Taitague said there has to be a way to beef up the efforts at all the points of entry so the efforts are not all focused on the post office.

Customs officials said that 95% of the meth they intercept comes through the mail.

Blas said even that 95% is only a fraction of the actual volume of drugs being smuggled into Guam, based on national estimates. He said, on a national level, only about 30% of drugs being smuggled into the nation are tracked and confiscated. He urged Customs officials to push for the differential pay and other resources they need.

The shortfall in personnel, the lack of a sufficient number of canine teams and a single X-ray unit that was inoperable between 2018 and 2019 limit the agency's ability to monitor Guam's borders, Blas said.

Peredo said he needs funds to get more dogs but also is trying to train more handlers as a couple of the agency's handlers also serve part time in the military and one is just about ready to return to work but there's another still on deployment. And there are only three drug-sniffing dogs, where there used to be about a dozen, he said.