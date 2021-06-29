U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the Guam International Airport Authority, announced Monday the implementation of the Simplified Arrival process at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport.

Simplified Arrival uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States, according to CBP.

When international travelers arrive at the Guam international airport on an international flight, they will pause for a photo at the primary inspection point, CBP stated.

CBP’s biometric facial comparison process will compare the new photo of the traveler to a small gallery of high-quality images that the traveler has already provided to the government, such as passport and visa photos.

New photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted within 12 hours, according to CBP.

Photos of most foreign nationals will be stored in a secure Department of Homeland Security system.

Fingerprint can be skipped

In addition, foreign travelers who have traveled to the U.S. previously may no longer need to provide fingerprints as their identity will be confirmed through the touchless facial comparison process.

This process provides travelers with a touchless process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals, CBP stated.

The process also fulfills a long-standing congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

“We are excited to be rolling out CBP’s Simplified Arrival process at Guam international airport,” said Richard F. Di Nucci, CBP director of field operations in San Francisco. “The combination of skilled CBP officers and the use of advanced biometric technology provides travelers with a secure, efficient, and touchless arrival process and enhances the customer experience.”

If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record using the Simplified Arrival process, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for entry into the United States.

U.S. citizens or those foreign travelers who are not required to provide biometrics who wish to opt out of the new biometric process may notify a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by a CBP officer and they will be processed consistent with existing requirements for admission into the United States, CBP stated.