Guam airport Executive Manager John M. Quinata on Friday evening confirmed the arrest of Guam Customs and Quarantine Director Ike Peredo by airport police over an alleged shoving incident.

"The Guam Airport Authority, through its Airport Police, takes all measures to ensure the safety and security of all individuals, and takes all reports of assault seriously," Quinata stated in a release issued just before 9 p.m. "We can confirm that on July 9, 2020 at 8:05 p.m. the Airport Police was notified and responded to an incident in the Customs inspection area. Classification was assault. Individual was booked and released. Report sent to attorney general's office," says the remainder of Quinata's statement.

Peredo was booked and released.

The arrest was made on the advice of the attorney general's office, governor's Policy Director Carlo Branch confirmed.

Peredo has been placed on administrative leave, which is a paid absence.

Earlier on Friday, the Post confirmed Peredo had been accused of shoving in a complaint filed with police.

Jesse Mendiola, of the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, will act as Customs and Quarantine Agency director on a temporary basis.

The governor's office statement says: "Yesterday evening, the Office of the Governor of Guam was informed that a police report was filed with Guam International Airport Authority Police alleging that a physical altercation took place involving Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo and an officer."