Customs chief: Undocumented Chinese released into community

Ritidian Beach, Tanguisson Beach, Tumon Bay, the Hagåtña boat basin and the waters below Two Lovers Point are areas where law enforcers have recorded seeing Chinese nationals entering Guam from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands – undocumented.

These incidents occurred over the past seven months, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo said during a recent interview with NewsTalk K57 radio.

Peredo said these groups were conditionally allowed entry into the CNMI .

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Chinese tourists, investors and nonimmigrant workers are allowed conditional entry into the CNMI. But some Chinese nationals who enter via the CNMI have traveled on to Guam without going through proper inspections and documentation at ports of entry, Peredo said.

In the CNMI, the Chinese nationals are not eligible to apply for asylum, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“Our problem is that they are coming in small boats and not reporting and complying with our laws with respect (to) entry requirements,” Peredo said. The information that I got is there is no job for them in Saipan and they are trying to secure it here in Guam. That is not allowed because they are undocumented.”

'We can’t detain them'

He added that those caught are searched and released if no contraband is found.

“At this point in time, they are out in the community,” he said. “We can’t detain them for any other reason.”

It’s unclear how many Chinese nationals have ended up on Guam during the past seven months. But officials have noticed the influx.

One of the most recent public cases involved a small red boat with an outboard motor called the "Horny Hooks,” which was found abandoned in Tumon Bay in May. The boat was registered in Rota, just 47 nautical miles north of Guam.

The situation has the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, along with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center and federal and military partners closely monitoring the increase in numbers of Chinese nationals traveling from the CNMI.

'Report all suspicious activity'

Local agencies have partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to assess and respond to the emerging situation, noting border security is a complex multijurisdictional issue that affects all public safety entities, but immigration is exclusively the jurisdiction of federal authorities.

“Securing our borders is of the utmost concern to all public safety officials,” said Samantha Brennan, Homeland Security adviser. “We have elevated our concerns regarding these emerging trends to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the highest levels in order to collaboratively address this situation. While we continue to work with all appropriate officials, we remind the community to help stop the spread of misinformation and report all suspicious activity to the proper authorities.”

Guam Customs has two boats for enforcement patrol.