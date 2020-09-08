Ignacio Peredo, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency director who had been on leave over a shoving incident, is back in his office, Adelup confirmed on Tuesday.

The officer who filed the complaint against him, saying he pushed her during a discussion at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, also remains on duty, Chief of Customs Vincent Perez said. The officer continues working in the same area at the airport, he also confirmed.

“As far as the administrative matter, we actually requested for the governor’s office for an investigation because we didn’t want to be the ones handling anything,” he stated. “There is an entity, the Guam Police Department, that is looking into the administrative investigation. I don’t know anything about that as far as the results.”

Peredo was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation conducted by the GPD Legal Affairs & Internal Affairs section, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Adelup's spokeswoman.

"That investigation is now complete and based on its independent findings, Peredo was returned to duty today," Paco-San Agustin stated. “The investigation stems from an alleged incident between Peredo and a subordinate on July 9, 2020 at the Guam international airport.”

"Because a criminal complaint is still pending with the attorney general, Director Peredo shall have no contact with the subordinate or those involved in the matter before the AG," Paco-San Agustin stated.

“Additionally, the subordinate or any other similarly situated person is protected by Civil Service Commission rules against retaliation and the subordinate shall not be supervised by the director of Customs,” she said.

She added that “Peredo has been instructed to fully cooperate in this matter as the AG may require.”

Peredo has been issued a notice to appear before the court a year from now.