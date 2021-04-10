Customs director keeps job after plea agreement

Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ignacio "Ike" Peredo will keep his job following his plea agreement for workplace harassment involving a subordinate.

And the director still has the confidence of the administration.

"I regret that this conflict with the employee, who I also know and I have a regard for, resulted in this but I have to say that Mr. Peredo is the right leader for that job now," Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio told reporters on Friday.

Airport police officers arrested the Customs director on July 9, 2020, after an incident in the Customs inspection area.

Peredo was accused of assaulting a female subordinate.

"He pled to harassment as a petty misdemeanor, and the conduct he pled to was offensive tapping on the shoulder of the alleged victim," said Peredo's defense attorney Anthony Perez.

As part of a plea deal, the Customs director must keep a 500-foot distance from the victim.

Peredo's admission to offensive tapping on the victim's shoulder fulfills the elements of harassment, Perez said.

Peredo remains on probation for up to six months. He must complete 50 hours of community service and pay a fine of $250.

"He will fulfill the terms of his probation expeditiously," said Perez.

The plea deal also suspends Peredo's sentence so he doesn't have to spend time in prison for 60 days.

The petty misdemeanor will have no bearing on Peredo's position as Guam Customs and Quarantine director, Perez said.

"Harassment as a petty misdemeanor is the lowest offense anyone can be charged with or plead to," Perez said.

The plea agreement states, in part: "the Defendant is permitted to continue his employment as the director of Customs and Quarantine Agency and to attend meetings and site visits at GCQA locations including the Guam International Airport Authority and Port Authority of Guam, as long as he is not in the immediate vicinity of the victim and avoids contact."

The initial charge of assault as a misdemeanor was dismissed by the Guam attorney general's office.

Lieutenant governor weighs in

Tenorio on Friday said Guam's criminal justice system needs to be reformed to fix the "flaws" that force people like Peredo to plead guilty to a lesser offense just so "they don't get stuck in the court system for years."

"I have very strong confidence in Mr. Peredo, in his integrity, in his management," Tenorio said.

The lieutenant governor, a former courts administrator, said charges that result in the disposition of cases can get complicated.

"Coming from the court, sometimes the way the system works doesn't always allow for what I think is adequate justice, meaning, that people get forced to plead to lesser offenses so that they don’t get stuck in the court system for years and this is a reform, I think, that needs to happen," Tenorio told reporters, right after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the University of Guam Calvo Field House COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Tenorio said he's privy to information about Peredo's case.

"I heard from the investigators. The initial arrest was not based on extensive investigation and I remain very confident and very supportive of his leadership," Tenorio said.