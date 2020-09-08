Ignacio Peredo, Guam Customs and Quarantine director, is back in the office.

Peredo was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation conducted by the Guam Police Department’s Legal Affairs & Internal Affairs sections.

"That investigation is now complete and based on its independent findings, Peredo was returned to duty today," stated Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Adelup's spokeswoman.

The investigation stems from an alleged incident between Peredo and a subordinate on July 9, 2020 at the Guam International Airport. Peredo was accused of shoving another individual, according to a complaint filed with police.

"Because a criminal complaint is still pending with the Attorney General, Director Peredo shall have no contact with the subordinate or those involved in the matter before the AG," Paco-San Agustin stated.

"Additionally, the subordinate or any other similarly situated person is protected by Civil Service Commission rules against retaliation and the subordinate shall not be supervised by the Director of Customs. Director Peredo has been instructed to fully cooperate in this matter as the AG may require and has been ordered to appear before the court a year from now."